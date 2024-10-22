Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death is a defining moment, but it will not end the war

Opinion polling in late May showed support for Hamas among Palestinians in the Occupied Territories had reached 40%, a six-point increase from three months earlier. Support for the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank, was about half that.

Sinwar’s demise changes the face of Hamas. It could be a major turning point if Hamas is unable to replace him with a leader as strong as he was.

One of the names being discussed is Khaled Mashal , the former head of Hamas’ political office who still remains influential in the organisation.

This moment offers an opportunity for a new Hamas leader to seek a ceasefire with Israel and an end to the horrific conditions in which Gazans are living. But there’s still the question of whether Sinwar’s death achieves Israel’s war objectives.

What would constitute a victory for Netanyahu?

The main issue is that Netanyahu’s war aims have not yet been achieved:

the elimination of Hamas as a fighting force and a danger to Israel

the freeing of the roughly 100 Israeli hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, as many as half of whom may now be dead

the re-establishment of deterrence with Hezbollah in Lebanon to allow the 60,000 Israelis who have been evacuated from northern Israel to return home.

Although the killing of Sinwar is a major step towards restricting Hamas’ ability to maintain its war against the IDF in Gaza, Israeli soldiers still face some very significant problems there.

Over the past year, Hamas has morphed from an organised fighting force into guerrilla mode , which makes its fighters much more difficult to eliminate completely.

The classic methodology for dealing with a guerrilla force is “clear, hold and build”. This means you clear an area of the enemy, put troops in to hold the area, and then build an environment in which the enemy can’t re-establish itself.

Israel can certainly do the “clearing” and “holding”, but has not been able to build an environment in which Hamas can no longer operate.

Israeli journalists who have been embedded with Israeli forces have made the point that Hamas operatives are returning to areas that were previously cleared by the IDF, in part due to the group’s extensive tunnel network.

Other complications for Netanyahu

Another issue for Netanyahu is that right-wing members of his cabinet have threatened to resign from his governing coalition if he agrees to a ceasefire before Hamas is destroyed as a fighting force. They believe Hamas could use a ceasefire to regroup and re-establish itself as a serious threat to Israel.