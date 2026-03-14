Gyanesh Kumar: The making of India’s divisive chief election commissioner

On December 31, 2025, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee walked out of the Election Commission of India’s New Delhi office. Visibly agitated, he told reporters that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had spent the TMC’s meeting pointing fingers and dodging questions about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). “I told him to stop pointing fingers at us. That we were elected representatives and he was just a nominated member,” Banerjee told reporters. But the session was far more volatile than the TMC leader let on. There were heated exchanges. The meeting lasted an hour and 10 minutes. At one point, a senior TMC leader said, “We don’t wish to get personal. We wish to stay on our core issue…That’s why in the high constitutional office, we are not raising questions that are being raised on social media by many about the rapid promotions of your closest family members, including your two daughters and sons-in-law.” Gyanesh asked the TMC delegation not to get personal. It was not the first such encounter though. The party demanded that a transcript of their first meeting with the commission, held on November 28, be made public. That meeting, led by MP Derek O’Brien, had also turned tense. The TMC had submitted five questions about the SIR process and a list of more than 40 people who had allegedly died by suicide or from stress linked to the massive exercise. Gyanesh, TMC leaders present said, spoke at length and largely uninterrupted in both meetings. One leader claimed he had a smirk on his face as the lists were handed over. “This is when a senior member of the delegation told him, ‘Mr CEC, wipe that smirk off your face. We are talking about people who died’.” There was a third meeting on February 2, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the TMC delegation. It ended with her storming out of the CEC’s office, saying there were no answers on revisions or on the party’s allegations of bias. The Trinamool was not alone in its grievances. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his press interactions alleging “vote chori”, or a systematic revision of electoral rolls aimed at benefiting the BJP, has also singled out Gyanesh several times. His party has gone a step further, preparing a dossier on the CEC, an indication of how far the relationship between sections of the opposition and the Election Commission has frayed. The document claims that Gyanesh’s rise to the top of the Election Commission is “the outcome of a deliberate design to test and reward his loyalty to the Modi–Shah regime”, describing him as a “discreet executor” of their agenda and arguing that his record “does not suit the impartial stature demanded of a Chief Election Commissioner”. What makes all this striking is Gyanesh’s history before he became CEC. A Kerala cadre IAS officer, he served under both Congress and CPI(M) governments in the state. Many fellow bureaucrats and politicians describe him as someone who generally worked in lockstep with the government of the day. So much so that even when a Malaysian citizen died during his tenure as Kerala’s PWD Secretary, allegedly leaving behind a note accusing the department of corruption, the then CPI(M) government did not isolate him. The question this profile tries to answer is how that man became this one. Chapter 1: Article 370’s ‘crack team’ Gyanesh was part of the ‘crack team’ tasked with finding a legal and administrative pathway for the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir. This is what a book published by BlueKraft Digital Foundation – an organisation with close ties to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi – says while detailing his role in the abrogation of Article 370. The book, which claims to have interviewed Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and several bureaucrats, offers a largely hagiographical account of the planning. Modi had been eyeing the abrogation since 2017, reportedly discussing it with Arun Jaitley while keeping even Amit Shah out of the loop initially. After the 2019 Pulwama attack, the PM informed then Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba about the plan..Gauba needed a “small crack team”. His “obvious” choice was Gyanesh and T Sreekanth, a director in the ministry tasked with assisting Gyanesh. The team’s first planned move: remove Article 35A via a constitutional order, made easier by the fact that J&K was under Governor’s Rule at the time.Gyanesh took extraordinary precautions to keep the plan secret – personally initiating files that would normally be handled at a far lower level. He prepared 12 drafts of the bill and got them vetted by former legislative secretary G Narayana Raju, who was working from Shah’s residence at the time. He made himself available to Shah around the clock. He even managed Delhi’s media strategy..The team also drew up two lists: opposition figures Shah considered “pro-Pakistani,” and officials who might refuse to cooperate.On August 5, 2019, Gyanesh’s final task was securing the President’s signature on Constitutional Order 272 – which transferred the power to abrogate Article 370 from J&K’s Constituent Assembly to Parliament. The book goes on to narrate the sequence of events almost like a political thriller, even as the manner in which Article 370 was removed was widely criticised by opposition parties and constitutional experts as a subversion of democratic and federal processes.Someone sat waiting at a computer for Gyanesh’s confirmation before the bill was rushed into the Rajya Sabha at 11:07 am, with members receiving the updated agenda after it had already been introduced.Kapil Sibal was among the Rajya Sabha members present when the bill was passed. “We had no idea what the bill was. No notice to anybody. All that happened. In that sense, it is a milestone in the legislative history of this country.” Six years later, in January 2024, Gyanesh, who had played an instrumental role in the abrogation of Article 370 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, retired from service. By then, the government had removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. In February 2025, Gyanesh became the first Chief Election Commissioner to be appointed under the new law governing such selections. The committee that chose him comprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, with Shah replacing the Chief Justice of India on the panel under the amended rules. Rahul Gandhi opposed the appointment and questioned the need for a midnight meeting to finalise it. Chapter 2: Kerala career case that vanishedGyanesh Kumar began his bureaucratic career in the Kerala cadre in 1988.Until 2006 – when he was deputed in the Ministry of Defence – his career in Kerala was largely spent in conventional administrative postings rather than high-profile assignments. Apart from postings as district collector, his stints included managing director of the Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST, municipal commissioner of the Cochin Corporation, managing director of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank, secretary of the Goshree Islands Development Authority, and managing director of the Trivandrum Airport Development Society. In his 18 years in the state, a notable accomplishment was the construction of the Goshree bridges, a set of three parallel bridges that connected Ernakulam district to neighbouring Vypeen islands. The Goshree bridges connected Kochi – Kerala’s commercial hub – to its nearby islands, opening up the region for faster growth. What made it unusual was its self-funded financing model: against a project cost of about Rs 84 crore, the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) raised around Rs 340 crore by auctioning 25 hectares of reclaimed land near Marine Drive in Kochi.As soon as Gyanesh took over as Chief Election Commissioner, several journalists and activists in Kerala began pointing to a controversy from his time in the state administration.Around 2005, a World Bank-funded Kerala State Transport Project had faced allegations of irregularities, and the subsequent death by suicide of a 58-year-old Malaysian engineer had caused a major stir in the state at the time. Gyanesh was then serving as Secretary in the Public Works Department.In the first phase of the project, PATI-BEL, a joint venture between the Malaysian firm PATI and the Indian firm Bhageeratha Engineering Limited was awarded the contract to widen 127 km of the Main Central Road. As the project ran into hurdles, including delays in the PWD’s handover of encumbrance-free land, the newly formed Left Democratic Front government decided to withhold payments to the Malaysian company – reportedly bills worth about Rs 13 crore.In 2006, the firm’s chief project manager, Lee See Been, met the then PWD minister T U Kuruvila and senior PWD officials before leaving for Malaysia. Media reports from the time alleged that Lee faced harassment, including a phone call in which a senior official purportedly told him: “This is Kerala. No bills will pass if you don’t follow certain practices.” Lee had reportedly sunk personal money into keeping the workforce running, while the company was under pressure from high-interest loans.On November 7, 2006, Lee was found hanging under an iron bridge in a park near Kuala Lumpur. It remains unclear from public records whether his suicide note explicitly named any PWD officer. However, media reports alleged harassment by PWD officials.A vigilance probe was ordered, including into Gyanesh’s role. In August 2025, as soon as Rahul Gandhi started his press conferences alleging “vote chori”, his aides were sent to Kerala to dig further into Lee’s suicide. In fact, the Congress dossier alleged that “the probe stalled and the case vanished”. We asked several former ministers from both the Left and Congress, bureaucrats and police officers, whether they were aware of what happened to the case. Most could not recollect details of the outcome. One government official who had known Gyanesh during his tenure and now works closely with the Pinarayi Vijayan government said, “I don’t think the government then was keen on any action against Gyanesh or others.”When we reached out to the then PWD minister T U Kuruvila and finance minister Thomas Isaac, both said they did not recall the details, given how long ago it was. Isaac, however, added that the PWD was widely seen as corruption-prone, and said he attempted reforms when he later held the PWD portfolio.We then filed an RTI with the Vigilance Department. It responded that an enquiry had been conducted into allegations of misappropriation of funds across various projects, but the matter was closed after no irregularities were found. A source in the department described the episode as an embarrassment for the government, particularly because the project had World Bank funding. “The government was keen on protecting officials,” the source alleged. “The police and vigilance enquiries were an eyewash – both were closed after a preliminary enquiry.” Another official said there was no sustained follow-up after Lee’s death, partly because the death occurred outside India.Gyanesh was moved out of the department the same year. A year later, in 2007, he was empanelled as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence under Congress leader and then Defence Minister AK Antony.A politician close to him said Gyanesh was keen to shift to Delhi to support his daughter Medha Roopam’s civil service ambitions. At the time, she was studying economics at St Stephen’s College.After five years as joint secretary, Gyanesh took up a lower-profile assignment in 2012 as resident commissioner at Kerala House in Delhi. The post involves liaising with the Union government on the state’s proposals – seeking clearances, grants and approvals – and managing the Kerala House guest facilities used by visiting VIPs from the state, including the governor, chief minister, judges and MLAs.Congress leaders from Kerala who we spoke to remembered Gyanesh as an “efficient” bureaucrat, and some said he cultivated warm relationships across the political spectrum. Former Congress MP KV Thomas recalled that Gyanesh never shied away from learning Malayalam. A Kerala-based reporter said he even built a measure of popularity in rural Ernakulam because of his ease with the language.That is why some of those who now cover the Election Commission were struck by the contrast after he became CEC. One Malayalam journalist said Gyanesh’s public-facing persona had shifted. “In private, informal briefings, he explains things very well in English and even drops in a few Malayalam words,” the journalist said. “But at press conferences, he becomes a different person. Even when journalists ask questions in English, he replies in Hindi. We have repeatedly requested him to respond in English, but he hasn’t.” The journalist added that he could not tell whether the change was simply personal preference – or whether, as he put it, “he was being watched”.A senior Congress politician who had been close to Gyanesh said that when he sought an appointment with him after he became the CEC, he never received a response. “He is someone who stays close to power,” he remarked, “whoever that may be.”Chapter 3: Faith and the family Gyanesh Kumar was born on January 27, 1964 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Dr Subodh Gupta, served as a Chief Medical Superintendent in Etah and Varanasi. His mother, Satyawati Gupta, is a Gita pracharak, dedicated to spreading the teachings of Bhagavad Gita. Gyanesh went on to study Business Finance at ICFAI and later pursued Environmental Economics at Harvard University. His extended family includes 27 doctors, reflecting a strong educational background. The new generation, however, has moved into government services. His eldest daughter Medha, now an IAS officer from the UP cadre, is the District Magistrate of Noida, and her husband Manish Bansal is the district magistrate of Saharanpur in UP. Gyanesh’s younger daughter Abhishri Gupta, is an IRS officer, currently posted as deputy director in the Income Tax Department in Srinagar; her husband Akshay Labroo is the Deputy Commissioner (equivalent of Collector or District Magistrate) of Srinagar. Gyanesh’s brother-in-law Manish Kumar is Chief Commissioner of Customs in Delhi Zone. Most members of the family, except Medha, keep a low profile online. However, the opposition has begun scrutinising the family and looking for possible discrepancies in their postings.Both the TMC, which openly referred to the CEC’s family during its meeting with him, and the Congress have raised questions about the postings of his relatives.The Congress dossier, for example, claims that family members are often posted “in India’s most politically charged states” such as “Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura”. “It seems they are always posted in places that matter most for elections. This is not the randomness of routine bureaucracy, but the outline of a deliberate design,” it says. However, with no concrete allegations emerging so far, opposition leaders we spoke to said they have not pursued the matter further.Gyanesh’s father is now the chairman of the Shri Ram Centennial School in Agra. The school’s Instagram page shows it held celebrations to mark the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya – videos in which teachers can be seen dancing to the tune of Mere Ram Ghar Aaye. Public displays of devotion run through the family. His daughter Medha, during her posting in Kasganj, shared videos from Hindu temples during Navratri and tagged the Chief Minister’s Office. At women’s empowerment events in villages, she drew on stories from Hindu epics in her speeches. Gyanesh, too, seems to have embraced a trend: constitutional functionaries openly expressing their religious beliefs. Between December 2025 and March 2026, during official visits, he offered prayers in at least three temples, with his acts widely covered in the media.On March 9, during a visit to West Bengal to review election preparedness, he made a stop at the Adya Kali temple in Kolkata, greeting protestors with folded hands. On January 4, soon after arriving in Jharkhand for SIR meetings, he told the media about his plans to visit Baidyanath Dham the same day and “pray for the well-being of Jharkhand and the entire country”. Commenting on these visits, a former CEC said, “I would have never done this – not only in the Election Commission, but even in my earlier professional career…the commission is one such unique institution where perception matters. Nothing else. You are neutral at the core, but if your actions appear to be not neutral, then there is a problem.” Another senior official recalled an official visit with then Chief Election Commissioner MS Gill to Punjab in the early 2000s. “We were near Amritsar, and he told me that he really wanted to pay a visit to the Golden Temple. Next day, we reached the gurdwara at 4 am so that we could stay away from the public attention.” But one of Gyanesh’s most headline-generating temple visits was when he arrived at Ayodhya on December 13, 2025, to visit the Ram Temple. It was in the limelight not merely because a CEC had come calling but also because Gyanesh had been instrumental in setting up the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.The Supreme Court in its Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict on November 9, 2019, had ordered the Modi government to form a trust to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple. The government set up an exclusive desk for the job. On January 1, 2020, the MHA merged its Internal Security Division - II with Internal Security Division - I, and brought this Ayodhya desk under Gyanesh, who headed the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affairs division. The desk set up the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, which began fundraising for the temple with contributions accepted in cash, kind, or property. By March 2023, it raised over Rs 3,500 crore from across the country, and by 2024 it became the fourth highest-earning temple in the country with an income of Rs 327 crore. However, the functioning of this trust has been shrouded in secrecy – from its tax-related filings to even basic administrative details such as the identity of its public information officer.When an RTI was filed seeking information on the tax-exemption status granted to the trust, the Central Board of Direct Taxes replied that the trust is a place of “historic importance” and “a place of public worship of renown”. Under Section 80G(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, donations for the renovation or repair of places of worship are eligible for exemption. To qualify, the entity however must be registered under Section 12A of the Act. Subsequently, another RTI was filed seeking copies of the documents submitted by the trust under this provision. The CBDT denied the request, stating that the trust is an “autonomous body” and therefore outside the purview of the RTI Act.Even basic administrative information about the trust remains opaque. In January 2021, RTI activist Neeraj Sharma filed an RTI with the Home Ministry asking who the trust’s public information officer was. The ministry gave the same reply: that the trust is an “autonomous body” and not a “public authority” under the RTI Act. Around the same time, Gyanesh’s career faced a setback. The government left him out of the empanelment for the post of secretary, even as 24 IAS officers from his batch were empanelled. Former bureaucrats we spoke to said keeping Gyanesh out of the empanelment process was unusual but no one seemed aware of the reasons why. “This happens only in two cases. Either the secretary of the minister felt that he is not doing well. Or…they would have figured out that he is pliable…they make sure that they don’t give you a good assessment report so that you go to them begging which makes you even more pliant,” said one.Then, after one year, Gyanesh was empanelled as a secretary and appointed to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in 2021. Two years later, Amit Shah brought him in as secretary in the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.Years later, a separate episode would bring his family into public scrutiny. On a foggy winter night on January 16, 2026, a young IT professional, Yuvraj Mehta, was driving home in Noida. In the poor visibility, his car reportedly hit a low boundary wall and plunged into a water-filled pit at a site that had been dug up a few years earlier. Unable to swim, he climbed onto the roof of his car as it slowly sank, remaining stranded there for nearly two hours. Five hours later, authorities recovered his body. The tragedy was covered wall to wall by the media and triggered protests at the accident site. Residents of Noida had been regularly complaining about the lack of civil infrastructure in the area. As District Magistrate of Noida, Gyanesh’s daughter Medha led the District Disaster Management Authority which trains personnel for emergency rescue operations. But in this case they were the last to respond. Even as news of Yuvraj’s death triggered outrage, Medha’s social media activity continued as normal – posting pictures of a feedback meeting with political parties on the SIR, a meeting to organise a mock drill on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, a welcome for a district judge, and celebrations of Purn Samadhan Diwas. Medha visited the site only four days after the incident. Her car was surrounded by a horde of reporters. An NDTV reporter asked, “Medha, DDMA is the first respondent. Why was the team not present at the spot?” In the background, another reporter shouted in Hindi, “Medha ji, jawab kyun nhi de rahi hain (Medha ji, why are you not answering?)”. Police officers pushed the reporters away and escorted her to her car. The same day, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma visited the spot. Abhinav Pandey of online media outlet The News Pinch asked him, “The DM heads the Disaster Management Authority…Isn’t she responsible for the accident? She had visited the site four days after the accident. Is she being saved because she is the daughter of India’s Chief Election Commissioner?” Sharma urged people to have faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, saying no one would escape responsibility under their watch. He then deflected to Noida CEO Dr Lokesh M, who was the first official to be removed with an SIT probe being initiated. Newslaundry sent a questionnaire to Medha Roopam. This report will be updated if a response is received. Chapter 4: The logic of SIROn March 9, 2024, a few days before the Lok Sabha election schedule was to be announced, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned. His colleague Anup Chandra Pandey had retired a month before. This left the top election body with just Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The government scrambled to appoint two replacements.On the night of March 13, the government sent a list of 212 officers to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was representing the opposition in the selection committee. Chowdhury protested, saying it was impossible to evaluate such a long list overnight. “How am I supposed to find out details about 212 officers – their integrity, experience and administrative capability – in such a short time?...I am not a magician to go through the details.” The next morning, barely eight to 10 minutes before the appointment meeting began, the government shared with him six shortlisted names.Inside the meeting, Amit Shah proposed two picks: Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. The PM seconded it. Chowdhury claimed that he had requested the bio-profiles of the shortlisted candidates to make an informed decision but those details were not provided. He declined to participate in the process. The two shortlisted names were sent to the President of India, and their appointment letters were issued hours later. Almost a year later, in February 2025, Gyanesh’s elevation as Chief Election Commissioner followed a similarly hurried script. In a meeting that lasted about 30 minutes, the committee comprising the PM, Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, considered a list of shortlisted candidates.Rahul Gandhi had urged the government to postpone the appointment, noting that the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a petition challenging the new appointment rules on February 21. The committee recorded his dissent, but went ahead with Gyanesh’s appointment.The background to these appointments was the new law. In December 2023, Parliament passed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Act, replacing the Supreme Court-mandated panel with a committee comprising the PM, a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by him, and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. This law removed the Chief Justice of India from the process, effectively giving the union government the biggest say in these appointments.Gyanesh took charge as CEC, and almost immediately began doing things differently. He started a new practice of meeting journalists off the record. A tactic often used by politicians to supply information to reporters was now being adopted by the head of a constitutional body, which had until then communicated with the media largely through interviews or press conferences.In March 2025, in one of his first off the record briefings with around 10 journalists, he said, “We are going to transform this place; don’t expect business as usual.” A reporter recalled that this remark was made casually at the meeting where the CEC also served them dhokla (a Gujarati snack now commonly served across ministries). And he stuck to his word. As the CEC, his first major announcement was a nationwide Special Intensive Revision of the voter rolls. The Election Commission has insisted that one of the reasons to initiate the exercise was to detect foreign illegal immigrants in the rolls. This is why voters had to furnish documents to prove their citizenship. So far, in the last eight months, the revision has struck off 6.13 crore voters in 10 states and three union territories. Yet, the poll body has not disclosed how many of them were found to be illegal immigrants. During a hearing on the matter challenging the SIR, when the Supreme Court asked EC how many voters were disenfranchised on the grounds of suspected citizenship, EC advocate Rakesh Dwivedi did not have an answer. The exercise did not emerge in a vacuum. Six years before Gyanesh launched the SIR, a different conversation was underway in his ministry. In 2019, when he was the additional secretary in the MHA, his boss Shah was repeatedly stressing on the need for a national register of citizens for “security purpose”. In election rallies, indirectly referring to Muslims immigrants as “termites”, he had claimed, “We will ensure implementation of NRC in the country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country.” A month after he took charge as CEC, Gyanesh delved directly into the question of citizenship. On March 18, 2025, the Election Commission announced that it would take steps to link voters’ EPIC numbers with Aadhaar numbers. A press release stated that the move was aimed at ensuring that the “right to vote can only be given to a citizen of India”. Within three months, Gyanesh shifted course on how the commission would address the question of citizenship. On June 24, 2025, he announced the SIR, citing inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrant voters in the rolls among other reasons. Under the process, booth level officers – usually government school teachers or anganwadi workers - would go door to door to distribute enumeration forms. Voters had to furnish documents to prove their citizenship. Aadhaar and voter ID cards were not included in the list of 11 acceptable documents. The process unleashed chaos. Many voters struggled to produce the required documents. Opposition parties and civil society groups approached the Supreme Court challenging the commission’s authority to look into the matters of citizenship and demanded the inclusion of Aadhaar in the required list of documents. While the matter was still pending in the court, the court ordered the EC to include Aadhaar in the list of documents. Meanwhile, reports trickled in from across India of deaths of BLOs, either from exertion or due to suicide. In West Bengal, 51-year-old Nadia, in her suicide note, blamed “inhumane work pressure”. In Kerala, 41-year-old Anish George, a school attendant, was found dead inside his house. In Uttar Pradesh, 42-year-old Sarvesh Singh, headmaster of a primary school, and his family alleged the pressure of deadlines. In November 2025, Gyanesh’s daughter Medha became the first district official to file FIRs against 60 booth level officers and seven supervisors, alleging negligence and disobedience in carrying out the exercise. The case was lodged under Section 32 of the Representation of the People’s Act. A statement from the DM’s ‘War Room’ said several officials had failed to report to their assigned areas despite warnings. However, an officer investigating the case said some of the booth level officers could not be held culpable because they had fallen ill and were unable to complete the work on time.There were other questions. In the earlier SIR exercises, the commission typically allotted far more time to complete the process. In past exercises, electors were not asked to furnish documents. Also, by refusing to treat the voter ID as adequate proof, the commission appeared to undercut the sanctity of the existing rolls.Most importantly, the Election Commission’s 2003 SIR guidelines had explicitly noted that Electoral Registration Officers cannot determine citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Supreme Court too underlined this position. In Lal Babu Hussein vs Electoral Registration Officer (1995), the court held that it is not for EROs to decide questions of citizenship; at most, they can refer such cases to the competent authority for determination.Gyanesh’s SIR exercise was a sharp departure from 13 intensive revision exercises conducted by the EC in the past, in none of which the commission required voters to furnish documents to stay on the rolls. We spoke to seven former senior officials of the commission. None agreed with the methodology adopted this time. All converged on one point: the commission cannot look into the citizenship of voters. A former legal advisor to the government, who has worked with the poll body for decades, wondered where this idea had come from. “I don’t think anyone in the commission could ever suggest this idea because we have never conducted it in this manner before. I suspect it has come from outside – by someone who tends to be an expert on the matters of citizenship.”One senior official recalled that ahead of the 2016 Goa assembly elections, the commission had suddenly started receiving complaints that foreign illegal immigrants were registered as voters in Goa. The commission then amended form 6 – used to register new voters – with a declaration from voters that they were citizens of India. “We ended up casting responsibility upon the applicant that if his declaration was found untrue, he would be liable for criminal action…this was a light handed approach,” the retired senior official said. “But we were clear that the Citizenship Act, which is administered by the MHA, does not allow us to get into the question of citizenship. And that was also the advice we got from the advisors in the commission. We could have also decided that we will look into citizenship and feel important and shake everybody. But we thought that this was the most judicious approach.”After the SIR exercise in Bihar came to an end, 65 lakh voters were struck off the rolls – a majority of them were women. Interestingly, the commission has not officially yet shared the number of voters deleted on the grounds of suspected citizenship. Yet, Amit Shah, while addressing BSF celebrations in Bhuj, declared the BJP’s victory in Bihar as a win against infiltrators and credited the SIR.The commission has not produced before the court any figures on the number of suspected non-citizens it has identified. But the ‘off the record’ briefings that have now become a staple allowed the commission to place stories in the media that foreigners from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been identified on voter rolls and will be excluded. Such a story was run by PTI on July 13, 2025 and republished by most newspapers. The same day, TV channels amplified this. India Today ran it as a breaking headline: “Election Commission crackdown on illegal voters”. With Gyanesh’s photo on screen, the anchor said action will be taken “only after a thorough probe”.Aaj Tak’s Anjana Om Kashyap devoted an hour to this story on her show Halla Bol. As the tickers asked, “vote bank ka sawal, to chunav aayog par bawal?”, Kashyap pressed BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia with questions that she should have ideally asked the commission. “The opposition is raising questions because this exercise can target their core vote bank. That’s why they are afraid,” she said, before asking: “So how will the revision be conducted so quickly?”A senior journalist, who has been covering the commission for over a decade, said this “particular story was sent personally to all reporters”. Asked by some reporters about the evidence, the Director General (Media) said he sent the story because he was asked to, said the journalist.Calls and messages to Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal remained unanswered.In public, while countering the opposition’s criticism over the commission’s decision not to share video footage of voters at polling booths, Gyanesh argued at a press conference: “Kya mataon, beheno, bahuon, betiyon sahit anya voter ki video chunav aayog ko share karni chahiye (Should the Election Commission share videos of mothers, sisters, daughters, and other voters)?”In private, reporters say, he offered other versions. Three reporters who cover the beat recalled that Gyanesh offered unusual explanations for the exercise even in off-the-record briefings. At times, they claimed, he went so far as to act them out. He would stand in for a booth-level officer, mimicking a BLO going door to door to collect enumeration forms, they said. Then, switching roles, he would play a foreign immigrant voter – spooked by the verification drive, going into hiding without submitting the form.This, he reportedly argued, was how the commission was creating conditions in which such voters would drop out on their own.One reporter asked Gyanesh whether the commission would submit this argument on affidavit before the Supreme Court. According to a journalist, he then lost his temper.A reporter recalled Gyanesh invoking a geopolitical conspiracy theory while discussing Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Election Commission. The reporter claimed Gyanesh suggested that Rahul was influenced by a foreign nexus and his criticism was part of an external script. He said he knew it because he was an MHA person, the journalist claimed.The same reporter recalled another incident, when during a protest by INDIA bloc members outside the EC headquarters, the commission had visibly tightened security with barricades and a police outpost. Gyanesh reasoned that these protests could invoke Nepal-like riots, the reporter said. Gyanesh later shared a tweet by a former CEC, who had referred to the Nepal protests as a sign of vibrant democracy, not anarchy. No one currently serving in the commission wanted to speak about the controversies linked to Gyanesh’s tenure. A Chief Electoral Officer we spoke to insisted that everything was as per the rulebook. “I have been in several government departments, but this is the only one where everything is done according to the law. Every instruction is given on paper. Gyanesh Kumar knows all the laws and bye-laws and comes to our meetings fully prepared.”The officer pointed out that he belonged to the state cadre in an opposition-governed state and would have to return to state deputation at some point. “I have no vested interests here. Yes, he may be authoritative at times, but that’s needed to run anything successfully. Everything done through SIR is legal, which is also why we don’t have a single appeal filed in Bihar despite all the controversies.”That no appeal was filed in Bihar is a point that even Gyanesh pointed out in his press conference following Rahul Gandhi’s vote chori allegation.Nitin Sethi, Founding Editor of The Reporters’ Collective, said the question about SIR’s constitutionality and the legality of its discretionary processes has been kept hanging by the Supreme Court, “so the CEC can make that claim unchecked”. “The real question is whether SIR generated the ‘purified’ voter roll that the CEC has repeatedly made loud claims about,” he said, referring to reportage by his colleagues, Ayushi Kar, Vishnu Narayan, Harshitha Manwani and others that presents hard evidence that the commission has failed on that count. “We have found large-scale errors of duplication and multiple voter IDs being generated after SIR in Bihar, besides errors of other kinds. In West Bengal, the SIR has been worse, conducted with discretion, opacity and ever-changing norms which has led to mass-scale wrongful deletions on the draft list, we found.”On the central claim that SIR was meant to weed out illegal foreign voters, Sethi was unsparing. “My colleagues investigated the Bihar SIR with the help of data analysts. They found, in Bihar, the ECI did not finally disclose a single so-called ‘illegal migrant’ holding a voter card. In West Bengal, Ayushi found that the officials had not even been asked to identify, list and detail out any potential ‘illegal migrants’ as a separate class of people on existing voter rolls. The software used by EC to undertake SIR did not have any option for the booth level operations to identify any existing voter as a non-Indian citizen, her investigations have shown. We know the same software – without the option of listing potential non-citizens – was used in other states where SIR was undertaken in the second phase.” Chapter 5: The ‘Houdini’ of Nirvachan Sadan CECs in the past have faced accusations of being proximate to power. In the mid-2000s, power corridors buzzed with whispers that Sonia Gandhi had backed the appointment of former I&B secretary Naveen Chawla as the CEC. His wife Rupika Chawla and Sonia had grown close after an art restoration programme at the National Museum in Delhi. A couple of years later, the then CEC N Gopalaswami, in his letter, pointed to several instances of Chawla’s bias towards the Congress. Another former CEC, MS Gill, was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Congress after completing his tenure. There has been a pattern during the Modi years too: of appointments of bureaucrats who have worked closely with the PM in crucial posts. This also showed up in the EC, beginning in 2017, when Achal Kumar Jyoti, who had served as chief secretary to Modi in Gujarat, was appointed Chief Election Commissioner. CEC Sunil Arora was known to be close to BJP leader Vasundhra Raje, while CEC Sushil Chandra, a former IRS officer, was at the forefront of demonetisation. CEC Rajiv Kumar, who was in charge during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had implemented the Modi government’s flagship financial schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Yojana. But Gyanesh is now the first CEC against whom an impeachment motion is now set to be moved. At least 193 MPs have signed the notice – two separate copies were submitted in Parliament on Friday, March 13. It lists seven charges against the CEC, ranging from “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” to “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement”. BJP leaders have criticised the move – the party earlier accused the Congress of undermining constitutional institutions. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar had said the matter was under the court’s review. “Right now they don’t have the numbers. The most important thing is that they are questioning the Election Commission while the matter is still sub-judice.” However, a Trinamool Congress MP said, “It is not just about politics. He is confrontational for no reason. When Mamata Banerjee, an elected Chief Minister, went to his office, he wouldn’t even do the basic courtesy. Leave that aside. Professionally, why hasn’t he provided answers to any of the questions we posed?” Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal called Gyanesh a “magician” working on the government’s agenda. “That’s what he has done as Chief Election Commissioner. So many tricks up his sleeve. Without notice to anyone, suddenly lakhs of people are deleted, right? He sets new parameters depending on who is in the opposition and which state it is. He is like a Houdini, pulling a trick out of his pocket whenever he wants to, either to decimate the opposition or to take them by surprise.”Calls and WhatsApp messages to Gyanesh Kumar remained unanswered. Newslaundry mailed him a detailed questionnaire. One of his assistants confirmed that Gyanesh had read it and said Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal will respond on his behalf. Calls and messages to Goyal also went unanswered. This report will be updated if a response is received. It isn’t just politicians who are upset. A former top bureaucrat said that in a pan-India WhatsApp group of retired IAS officers from the Kerala cadre or of Kerala origin, members repeatedly express dismay over his conduct. “In Kerala, we respect institutions. That has not happened with him, and it is disappointing,” said the retired Malayali IAS officer who is an active member of the group. At one point, members even wondered aloud whether “someone should speak to him and tell him what he is doing is not correct”. But no one took the initiative. They are retired, the former officer said.Despite the alleged combative public persona, at least two sources said that Gyanesh has quietly reached out to the Congress through a backchannel, urging the party to ease its attacks against him. “I am just an officer, doing his duty. Nothing to do with my family,” the sources quoted Gyanesh as saying. The CEC apparently also pointed out that he had worked closely with senior Congress leaders and was not biased against any party.The impeachment motion may not succeed. The plea did not work – the Congress is backing the motion. For a Chief Election Commissioner, both are firsts anyway.