GST on 33 cancer drugs, rare disease medicines slashed to 0 from 12%: FM Sitharaman

The Union government has slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for 33 cancer drugs and rare medicines from 12% to zero per cent. The decision taken by the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, September 3, rationalised the indirect tax structure, cutting the current four slabs down to two -- scrapping the 12% and 28% rates, while retaining the 5% and 18% slabs.

"GST on 33 life-saving drugs and medicines has come down from 12% to zero," Finance Minister Sitharaman said. The Union government also slashed GST rates for other life-saving drugs. As per the revision, life-saving drugs, health-related products, and some medical devices will see a rate cut from 12-18% to 5 per cent or nil. "From 5 to 0 and 3 life-saving drugs and medicines used for the treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases," the Finance Minister added.

"There are several drugs and medicines coming down to 5% from 12%. Similarly, spectacles and goggles for correcting vision are also coming down to 5% from 28%," she said. The changes in GST rates on services will be implemented from September 22.

The GST revision will also slash rates for health insurance, medical oxygen, and diagnostic kits. GST on individual health and life insurance premiums have been reduced to nil, which currently stands at 18%.

The Finance Minister said the move will make insurance more affordable for the common man and help expand coverage across the country. The GST rates have been slashed from 18% to 5% on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage or for physical or chemical analysis The GST rates have been reduced from 12% to 5% on various medical equipment and supplies devices such as wadding gauze, bandages, diagnostic kits and reagents, blood glucose monitoring system (Glucometer) medical devices, etc.

Meanwhile, products harmful to health such as pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco, zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and bidi will continue under existing high GST rates and compensation cess until outstanding cess-linked loans are cleared. All goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured to go from 28% to 40%.