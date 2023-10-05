GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans

The GST Council is likely to introduce an 18 per cent tax rate on corporate guarantees extended by parent companies to their subsidiary firms for getting loans from banks, according to reliable sources.

The issue was taken up by the GST Council’s law committee during various meetings held recently.

The law committee is of the view that extending a corporate guarantee is a related party transaction that is considered as a supply. The logic is that since supplies come in the 18 per cent GST bracket, this should also be applicable to corporate guarantees.

The law committee has recommended adopting valuation rules in line with safe harbour rules under the Income Tax Act for providing corporate guarantees.

Under these rules, in eligible international transactions, the minimum acceptable commission/fee is 1 per cent of the amount guaranteed.

