Groww app accused of debiting money without executing investment, issues refund

Investment platform Groww recently found itself at the centre of a social media controversy, after a customer alleged that the company debited money from his sister’s account without executing an investment. The customer claimed that the Groww app failed to invest his sister’s money into a mutual fund scheme and instead generated a fictitious folio number. A folio is a unique number allotted to an investor for every mutual fund.

According to the person who raised the complaint, the issue came to light when his sister attempted to redeem the supposed investment. Although the original social media post has since been deleted, screenshots have been widely circulated on X, sparking widespread concern and criticism.