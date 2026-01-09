Grok restricts but does not shut AI image generation after pushback over sexualised pics

Elon Musk-owned xAI has restricted image generation and editing features of its AI chatbot Grok to paying subscribers on X, following widespread outrage over its use to create sexualised and non-consensual images of women and children.

The move comes after weeks of criticism over Grok being used to digitally undress women by altering photographs uploaded to the platform, often replacing their clothes with bikinis or other sexualised imagery. Users were able to generate such images publicly by tagging the chatbot under posts and replies, a feature that critics said normalised harassment and abuse.

Posting on X , the official @Grok account said, “Image generation and editing are currently limited to paying subscribers.” As a result, the vast majority of X users can no longer access the image-generation feature directly. Paying users, however, will still be able to do so, with their personal and payment details stored on the platform.

While xAI has presented the move as a safeguard, the restriction notably does not amount to a shutdown of the feature. Reports suggest that Grok’s standalone app and website continue to allow image generation for non-paying users, and that sexualised content may still be produced outside X’s public interface.

The backlash intensified after Grok itself acknowledged that “images depicting minors in minimal clothing” had been generated due to lapses in safeguards. The company said it was working to block such requests entirely, but also claimed that “no system is 100% foolproof”.

In India, the Union government had earlier warned X of legal action over obscene and unlawful content generated via Grok, directing the platform to remove such material promptly. The warning followed growing concerns over the use of AI tools to create non-consensual sexual imagery and the lack of effective safeguards on social media platforms.

Musk has responded to criticism by stating that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face consequences similar to those for uploading illegal content on X. The platform’s safety team has said it addresses unlawful content through removals, account suspensions, and cooperation with law enforcement.