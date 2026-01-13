Grok produces sexualized photos of women and minors for users on X – a legal scholar explains why it’s happening and what can be done

By Wayne Unger
Since the end of December, 2025, X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, has responded to many users’ by turning photos of the people into sexually explicit material. After people began using the feature, the social platform company faced for enabling users to generate nonconsensual sexually explicit depictions of real people.
The Grok account has posted thousands of “nudified” and sexually suggestive . Even more disturbing, Grok has generated sexualized images and .
X’s response: . The company on Jan. 3, 2026, saying that “Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.” It’s not clear what action, if any, X has taken against any users.
As a who studies the intersection of law and emerging technologies, I see this flurry of nonconsensual imagery as a predictable outcome of the combination of X’s and the .
The rapid rise in generative AI has led to countless websites, apps and chatbots that allow users to produce sexually explicit material, including . But are not as widely known or used as any of the major social media platforms, like X.
State legislatures and Congress were somewhat quick to respond. In May 2025, Congress enacted the , which makes it a criminal offense to publish nonconsensual sexually explicit material of real people. The Take It Down Act criminalizes both the nonconsensual publication of “intimate visual depictions” of identifiable people and AI- or otherwise computer-generated depictions of identifiable people.
Those criminal provisions apply only to any individuals who post the sexually explicit content, not to the platforms that distribute the content, such as social media websites.
Other provisions of the Take It Down Act, however, require platforms to establish a process for the people depicted . Once a “Take It Down Request” is submitted, a platform must remove the sexually explicit depiction within 48 hours. But these requirements do not take effect until May 19, 2026.
Meanwhile, user requests to take down the sexually explicit imagery produced by Grok have apparently gone unanswered. Even the mother of one of Elon Musk’s children, Ashley St. Clair, has of her that Musk’s fans produced using Grok. The Guardian reports that St. Clair said her “.”
This does not surprise me because Musk shortly after he acquired the platform and dedicated to trust and safety. Trust and safety teams are typically responsible for content moderation and initiatives to prevent abuse at tech companies.
Publicly, it appears that Musk has dismissed the seriousness of the situation. Musk has reportedly posted laugh-cry emojis in response to some of the images, and X responded to a Reuters reporter’s inquiry
Civil lawsuits like by the parents of Adam Raine, a teenager who committed suicide in April 2025 after interacting with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, are one way to hold platforms accountable. But in the United States given , which generally immunizes social media platforms from legal liability for the content that users post on their platforms.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and many legal scholars, however, have by courts. I generally agree that Section 230 immunity needs to be narrowed because immunizing tech companies and their platforms for their deliberate design choices – how their software is built, how the software operates and what the software produces – falls outside the scope of Section 230’s protections.
In this case, X has either knowingly or negligently failed to deploy safeguards and controls in Grok to prevent users from generating sexually explicit imagery of identifiable people. Even if Musk and X believe that users should have the ability to generate sexually explicit images of adults using Grok, I believe that in no world should X escape accountability for building a product that generates sexually explicit material of real-life children.
If people cannot hold platforms like X accountable via civil lawsuits, then it falls to the federal government to investigate and regulate them. The Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice or Congress, for example, for Grok’s generation of nonconsensual sexually explicit material. But with Musk’s , I do not expect any serious investigations and accountability anytime soon.
For now, international regulators have launched investigations against X and Grok. French authorities have commenced investigations into “” from Grok, and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Digital Rights Ireland have strongly the “mass undressing spree.” The U.K. regulatory agency Office of Communications said it is , and regulators in the European Commission, India and Malaysia are as well.
In the United States, perhaps the best course of action until the Take It Down Act goes into effect in May is for people to demand action from elected officials.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .