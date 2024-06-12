Great Nicobar airport: Local administration rushes public hearing, residents want more time

On June 7, the Andaman and Nicobar administration announced that it would be holding a public hearing on June 22, related to the development of an international airport in Great Nicobar. The airport is part of NITI Aayog’s Rs 72,000-crore mega project on the island that also includes a transhipment terminal, a power plant and tourism facilities. But the haste by the administration in conducting the public hearing violates the law.

The airport requires the government to take over around 400 hectares of private land from 234 families in two villages in Great Nicobar—Gandhi Nagar and Shastri Nagar. Overall, around 1,000 people live in the two villages. They are mostly settlers from mainland India from states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc. Many of them are dependent on farming and animal husbandry for livelihood.

The notice of the public hearing came from the office of the Directorate of Social Welfare in Port Blair. It relates to a draft Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report prepared by Probe Research and Social Development Pvt Ltd and directs concerned stakeholders to submit their comments or objections in writing to the Social Welfare Department by June 18.

The objective of an SIA study is to ensure that land acquisition processes are participatory in nature and transparent. Once a draft SIA report is prepared, public hearings are held with the local community to discuss social impacts of land acquisition as detailed in the study and any concerns that the community may have with land acquisition.

However the manner in which the public hearing is being held in the present case violates the law.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Social Impact Assessment and Consent) Rules, 2014 state that the draft SIA report “shall be published in the local language three weeks prior to the public hearing and distributed to all affected Gram Panchayats and Municipal offices.”

The official website of the Andaman and Nicobar administration shows that the draft SIA report was made available in English on June 4. And the Hindi version was uploaded on June 11. The people from the two villages use Hindi as a common link language among them.

This means that according to the land acquisition law, the public hearing cannot be held before July 2 i.e. three weeks from June 11. And yet, the public hearing is currently scheduled to be held just ten days after the draft SIA report was made available in Hindi.

Speaking to TNM, ES Rajesh, the pramukh of the local panchayat in Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar said, “I do not understand why they (the Andaman and Nicobar administration) are hurrying the process.” Both Gandhi Nagar and Shastri Nagar fall under the administration of the panchayat in Campbell Bay.

Rajesh further added that the administration should conduct a “face-to-face meeting" with the villagers and explain what they will give them in return for taking their land. “It is not clear to us – neither to me nor to the people – what the government will give us once they take over the land.”