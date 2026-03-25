Govt to convene all-party meet on West Asia crisis

The government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday, March 25, to brief political leaders on the evolving crisis in West Asia, amid rising concerns over its economic and security implications for India.

The meeting, scheduled for 5 pm inside the Parliament complex, will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to brief party leaders on the latest developments and India’s diplomatic stance.

The initiative follows statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses of Parliament, where he described the situation as an “unprecedented crisis” with potentially long-lasting consequences.

The conflict in West Asia has now entered its fourth week, disrupting key maritime trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. The tensions have contributed to volatility in global energy markets and raised concerns over supply chains and inflation, prompting the government to step up consultations with political stakeholders.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been pressing the government for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the issue. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government’s decision to opt for a briefing instead of a full debate, arguing that the gravity of the situation warranted a comprehensive discussion in the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also attacked the government, alleging that India’s foreign policy has become “compromised” and driven by personal considerations rather than national interest. While welcoming the move to hold an all-party meeting, Gandhi stated that he would be unable to attend due to a prior engagement in Kerala.

The all-party meeting comes a day after Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security review attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, and senior officials, including DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat, to assess the evolving regional situation.

With geopolitical tensions escalating and their global fallout becoming more pronounced, the meeting is expected to serve as a key platform for the government to brief opposition leaders and seek broader political consensus on India’s approach to the crisis.