Govt school teacher thrashed for 'punishing' disobedient student in Bengal

A government school teacher in West Bengal's Howrah district was thrashed after he punished a student for disobedience.

The incident occurred at Naoda Nayan Chandra Vidyapith.

According to school insiders, the student concerned was spotted disturbing the entire class during an academic period.

"When the teacher asked the student to refrain from such behaviour, the latter refused after which he was asked to leave the class as a punishment," the school insider said.

During recess, the student went out of the school premises and soon a group of his relatives led by his uncle barged into the teachers' room, and thrashed the teacher concerned severely. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed there.

When other teachers tried to rescue their colleague, they were also thrashed by the relatives.

The relatives alleged that the teacher concerned not only boxed student's ear, but also forced him to do sit-ups holding his ears in front of the class.

Later, the school authorities lodged a complaint at the local police station.

The cops have registered a case under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code.