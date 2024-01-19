Govt issues guidelines for coaching centres, violators to face penalties up to Rs 1 lakh

The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for regulation of coaching centers. An official said on Thursday, January 18, that the guidelines prioritise students' mental wellness, fair practices, and inclusivity. If any coaching centre breaches the guidelines, it can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

The guidelines address issues from reasonable fees to inclusive policies and stress the need for state and Union Territory governments to regulate the coaching centres. It also proposes a model framework for coaching centers and outlines the procedures for registration, renewal, and cancellation of coaching centre certificates, along with an appeal process.

The Education Ministry has also issued a notice in this regard. "The issues related to the private coaching centres, more so in the context of rising student suicides cases, fire incidents, lack of facilities as well as methodologies of teaching have been drawing the attention of the government from time to time. The number of unregulated private coaching centres in the country continues to grow in the absence of any laid down policy or regulation. Instances of such centres charging exorbitant fees from students, undue stress on students resulting in students committing suicides, loss of precious lives due to fire and other accidents, and many other malpractices being adopted by these centres are widely reported in the media," the notice read.