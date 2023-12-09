Govt has empowered women: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said economic growth must be gender neutral and pointed out that the government has successfully changed the earlier narrative which credited the growth of the economy to the contribution made by men and men alone.

Addressing the 96th Annual General Meeting and Convention of apex business chamber FICCI, the minister said, “Empowering women has been our priority. We’ve ensured that India’s economic, political, and social development takes place not just on the strength of men, but Nari Shakti too.”

Enumerating the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to empower women, Singh said: “Girls are now studying in Sainik Schools, while women officers are being trained at the National Defence Academy. Women are now being appointed as fighter pilots, deployed on warships, and posted on forward posts across the border. In addition, a large number of young girls are joining the Armed Forces through Agnipath scheme.”

The minister said India has emerged as a global growth engine and is providing a new direction to the world. He asserted that the Indian growth story is the result of the hard work and ability of more than one billion Indians under the guiding leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the transformative policies and programmes of the government have powered the Indian growth story, various facets of which are shaping up the world of today.