Govt confused, PM of Bharat at ASEAN-India Summit: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday, September 5 termed the BJP government at the Centre "confused", saying that Prime Minister of Bharat Narendra Modi is going for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. Taking a swipe at Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said: "Look at how confused the Modi government is. The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA."