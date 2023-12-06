Govt blocks 100 websites involved in job scams, illegal investments

The government said that several complaints were received through 1930 helpline and NCRP and these offences were posing significant threat to the citizens and also involved data security concerns. The modus operandi of these websites was also explained. The fraud starts by launching targeted advertisements on platforms like Google and Meta using keywords like “Ghar baithe job” or “Ghar baithe kamai kaise karen” in multiple languages.

Targets are mostly retired employees, women, and unemployed youth looking for part-time jobs. Upon clicking the advertisement, an agent using WhatsApp/Telegram starts a conversation with the potential victim, who convinces them to perform some tasks like Video Likes and Subscribe, Maps Rating, etc.

Upon completion of the task, the victim is given some commission initially and is asked to invest more to get more returns against the given task. After gaining confidence, when the victim deposits a larger sum, deposits are frozen and thus the victim is duped.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also asked users to be alert and take precaution, especially before investing in any such very high commission-paying online schemes sponsored over the internet.