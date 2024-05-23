Google secures deal with Tamil Nadu govt for making Pixel phones in state

Tech Giant Google is getting ready to start smartphone production units in Tamil Nadu partnering with Iphone manufacturer Foxconn. Sources privy to the development said Tamil Nadu government and Google have reached a significant agreement that would enable the state to manufacture brand new Pixel phones. Google’s parent company Alphabet will start manufacturing drones through its subsidiary Wing LLC. The drones will be directly manufactured in the state.

The world’s largest contract manufacturing company and Apple’s major supplier, Foxconn, will partner with Google to manufacture the smartphones. Senior officials from Google had met delegates from the Tamil Nadu government recently, including Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, among other officials. The delegation, deputed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, had visited the US for a series of investment pitches and meetings.

Google had earlier announced in October 2023 that they have plans to start smartphone production units in India. It was perceived as the tech giant's conscious attempt to lessen its reliance on China for its supply chain while concentrating on a significant growth area. As the demand for premium smartphones in India is starting to peak, Google sees this as a perfect opportunity to sell their flagship phones at a lesser price.