Gig workers union announces nationwide digital strike on Deepavali: Details

India's first women-led gig workers' union has called for a nationwide digital strike on Deepavali, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing struggle for workers' rights in the platform economy.

The Gig & Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) announced that the strike will take place on October 31, 2024, with workers planning to switch off their mobile devices and flood social media with protest messages.

The union is demanding recognition of gig workers as employees, implementation of minimum wages, and inclusion in social security schemes, union leaders said on Saturday. "We're treated like slaves, working hard but getting nothing in return. They say we're free to work whenever we want, but that's just a lie," said Selvi, a GIPSWU leader from Bengaluru.

The union's demands include recognition of workers as company employees, implementation of statutory minimum wages, and establishment of grievance redressal mechanisms. They are also seeking acknowledgment of their right to collective bargaining.

GIPSWU has urged the Union and State governments to regulate employment in the gig economy through labour laws and extend social security benefits, including EPF and pension schemes. The union is also pushing for the extension of the Maternity Benefits Act to cover gig workers.

"While others are celebrating with fireworks and joy, we're making our own kind of noise - a protest that echoes our struggles," said Nisha Panwar, a GIPSWU leader from Maharashtra.