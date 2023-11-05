Gaza’s digital war chroniclers see surge in followers despite challenges

A user named Norma posted, “No water, no electricity, no lights, no calls and no internet. Unfortunately they’ve cut everything and no place is safe.”

After communication was restored, many Palestinians took to X to express their joy at finally being able to get in touch with their relatives. For some of those living in the blockaded territory, limited access to internet and phone lines came with ominous news, Al Jazeera reported.

Noor Ashour wrote that once the internet was restored, she found out that people she knew had been killed. “From the moment I connected to the network, every minute we heard the news of a new person being killed. If only the internet stayed disconnected,” she posted on X.

Another user, Belal Nezar Rayyan, said that his friend from northern Gaza found out that his sister had been killed during the blackout. “After communications were restored, it was revealed that 17 members of the family had been martyred,” he posted.

Last week, X owner Elon Musk had emphasised that no Starlink terminal has attempted to connect from Gaza and he will do a thorough security check before turning on even a single starling terminal in Gaza Strip, as Israel warned the SpaceX owner against offering communication support to Gaza. After he had offered to provide communication links in war-torn Gaza, Israel said that it would “use all means at its disposal to fight this”.