G20 Summit in India concludes, PM Modi hands over presidency gavel to Brazil Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 10, announced the closure of the New Delhi G20 leaders' Summit and handed over the presidency gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil will hold the G20 presidency for the next one year. PM Modi expressed hope that under Brazil's presidency, G20 will take forward the common agenda of the grouping further ahead. He also congratulated the Brazilian president on the occasion.

While delivering his speech to announce the closure of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty that the suggestions we have received be reviewed once again so as to see how their progress can be sped up. I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20."

He added, "We can review the topics decided in this Summit in that virtual session. I hope you all will connect in the virtual session. With this, I declare the conclusion of the G20 Summit". India had taken over the G20 presidency from Indonesia during the Bali Summit last year.

Enhancing financial inclusion and strengthening digital public Infrastructure as well as expanding multilateral development banks (MDBs) for emerging economies, amplifying the voice of the Global South and ensuring environmental sustainability have been some of the key takeaways of India's G20 presidency.