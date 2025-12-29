'Further clarification needed': SC puts revised Aravalli Hills definition in abeyance, mulls fresh expert committee

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Supreme Court on Monday, December 29, set aside its earlier order prescribing a revised definition of the Aravalli Hills. Observing that the Union environment ministry’s expert committee’s report as well as the top court’s observations were being misconstrued, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said that further clarification was required before the recommendations or judicial directions could be implemented.

The Bench, also comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih, issued notice in the suo motu writ petition titled “Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues,” making it returnable on January 21.

"We deem it necessary that the committee recommendation and directions of this court be kept in abeyance. This stay shall remain in effect till the constitution of the (fresh) committee," the apex court ordered.

The CJI-headed Bench mulled constituting a fresh high-powered expert committee to holistically assess the recommendations of all earlier panels on the definition of the Aravalli range. The proposed committee will examine whether regulated mining can be permitted in the 500-metre gaps between hills and, if so, what structural parameters would be required to ensure that ecological continuity is not compromised.