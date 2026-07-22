From Karnataka to Kerala, CMs condemn crackdown on NEET protesters

The protest, organised by the Congress a day after the police action against students marching towards Parliament, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condemned the police action against students who had marched towards Parliament on Monday.

Siddaramaiah said , “The aspirations of our youth are being lathi-charged while those responsible for destroying their future continue to enjoy protection. I strongly condemn the brutal use of lathis and tear gas against more than 20,000 peaceful protestors marching towards Parliament to seek justice for the victims of the NEET scandal.”

He added that the nationwide outrage over the alleged NEET paper leak, the fast undertaken by Sonam Wangchuk and protests by students and civil society reflected growing public concern over the government's handling of issues affecting young people.

“For countless students, NEET was not just an examination; it was years of sacrifice, sleepless nights, financial hardship, and the dreams of entire families. Every irregularity, every act of negligence, and every delay in accountability shatters not merely careers but faith in the institutions of our Republic,” he said, while calling on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to “accept moral responsibility and resign.”

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan also joined the criticism, describing the developments in Delhi as “extraordinary” and expressing solidarity with protesting students.

Satheesan said: “These are extraordinary developments taking place in the country. The youth and students, who are the hopes of the nation, have been brutally attacked in the national capital.”