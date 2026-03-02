From Dubai to Bahrain, south Indian passengers stuck as conflict escalates

He has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent action to safeguard Kannadigas and other Indians affected in the Middle East region.

Sumangala Prashant, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru, told TNM that she was in touch with her husband, Prashanth Bantwal, who has been living and working in Kuwait for the past 23 years.

Prashant, who works as a mechanic, is posted in a border area of Kuwait. “Their employer had told them not to turn up for work 10 days ago and not to step out of their accommodations. They can hear sirens going off all the time. Sitting at home and listening to the sirens is scary. I can also hear the sirens when I talk to him,” Sumangala said.

She said that his employers were looking out for her husband and his coworkers. “They’ve been told to keep updating about their safety.”

Sumangala said they had not decided on whether Prashanth should return, even temporarily. “These things keep happening there all the time. But if we’d known it was going to be so bad, I would have asked him to return. We haven’t reached out to the government yet. We keep thinking things will be all right. His friends are also there with him. Planes are flying over their heads now and then, and he, too, doesn’t tell me much because he thinks I might get frightened.”

Kerala

Meanwhile, in Kerala, a 24-hour NORKA (Department of Non Resident Keralite's Affairs) helpdesk received 567 calls as of 11 am on March 2, 2026, including 371 from within India and 196 from abroad — UAE (81), Qatar (49), Bahrain (44), Kuwait (12), Oman (5), Saudi Arabia (3) and the UK (2).

Eight Indian nationals, including three Malayalis — Krishna Das Nagaloor from Kodumbu, Palakkad; his wife Dr Rashmi Menon from Kalady, Ernakulam; and their three-year-old daughter, Smrithi Menon — who were travelling on an Air Arabia flight from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Kuwait via Sharjah, were stranded at Karachi International Airport in Pakistan after the aircraft was diverted and made an emergency landing due to conflict-related developments.

Following contact made with NORKA Roots through a Loka Kerala Sabha member from Kuwait, the matter was taken up with MEA to facilitate their return to India. The stranded passengers later travelled by air from Pakistan to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and are expected to reach India by evening.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “A large number of our nationals, including many from Kerala, are living in the countries of this region, and their near and dear and the civil society in general are quite anxious about the situation.”

He emphasised the need for contingency planning, saying, “We need to have preparedness to ensure the safety of Pravasis, including an action to bring them back safely, if the situation demands. I am sure that the Government of India will be seriously thinking about this,” and added that he was conveying “our anxiety about the safety and security of our nationals, among whom a large number are from Kerala.”

Tamil Nadu

Speaking to TNM, M Vallalar, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of non-residents Tamils said they had received 1,245 calls till the afternoon on March 2. This included around 600 plus calls from Tamil Nadu.

“The relatives of people stranded are asking us to bring them back to India. Around 75% of them had planned to come to India, booked their ticket, and got stuck after the flights were cancelled. Right now, we are providing counselling to people calling us in distress and panic. We have also tied up with the local Tamil Sangam to help with food shortages. Everyone is safe, and no one has been injured. The calls from the UAE (316) are the highest. Other countries include Israel, Bahrain, Malaysia, France, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Canada,” he said.

He also sought to dismiss rumours circulating on social media that Tamil Nadu had organised flights to bring back the stranded people.

“How can we operate flights when the airspace is closed? These are rumours,” he said.

Aarthy, a PhD scholar, was on her way to Chennai from Dubai when she found herself stuck at the airport.

“I saw several people who were travelling from Bangalore to San Francisco and from Hyderabad to Toronto. They have been put up by Emirates in hotels. I had already left for the airport when I read the news about America attacking Iran. But we didn't really expect this to happen. I reached the airport anyway. They first told us that the flight was delayed, then they told us that it was cancelled.

She said it took more than four hours to check in the luggage. She managed to return him three hours before Iranian strikes hit the airport.

“Having been here through COVID-19, I knew that they (airport authorities) would handle it well. Even before the flights were delayed, we were given food and water, Aarthy said.

Andhra Pradesh

According to AP Minister for NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas, over 1 lakh Telugu people residing in Gulf countries are registered with the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), and an estimated 5 to 7 lakh people are unregistered, including people who went there for work or travel.

“We are setting up a support mechanism in coordination with the Union government and Telugu people living in Gulf countries working as APNRTS coordinators. They are ready to help when needed, in case anyone needs to coordinate with MEA or the local authorities for visa extension or any other help they need,” the Minister said.

He said they had received calls from six people in Bahrain as their visas were about to expire. “We got their visas extended and asked local Indian Embassy officials to provide accommodation in a safe area. Ten Telugu people have called from Dubai who were also assisted. We have coordinated with airport authorities and Indian Embassy officials to provide safe accommodation and food for stranded people,” the Minister said.

Satish, who visited the UAE Embassy in Hyderabad on March 2 to seek help in bringing back his father, who went to Dubai on a holiday, told local media that his father, Venu Gopal Reddy and his friend, DPK Rao, went on a vacation to Dubai on February 27. “The next day, they went to Burj Khalifa. Within an hour, they heard sirens, and the evacuation began. They are safe now, after returning to their hotel, which is close to the Fairmont Hotel, which was struck in the attacks. Things seem fine today. Yesterday, they heard sounds of missiles and drones being intercepted,” he said.

Helpline numbers:

Karnataka: 080 22340676, 080 22253707,

Kerala: 011-23747079, 011-23742320, +91-9310443880.

Telangana: 24×7 Control Room Contact Numbers:

Vandana Barua, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head: +91 9871999044

CH Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 9958322143

Javed Husain, Liaison Officer: +91 9910014749

Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer: +91 9643723157

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS)

24/7 Helpline Details:

Phone: 0863-2340678

WhatsApp: +91 85000 27678

Email: helpline@apnrts.com .

Tamil Nadu

New Delhi Control Room

011-2419 3300

92895 16712

Non Resident Tamil Welfare Department

Within India 1800 309 3793

Foreign: +918069009900

Contact: +91 80 6900 9901