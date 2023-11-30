Four out of five exit polls predict narrow win for Congress in Chhattisgarh

Four out of five exit polls have predicted an advantage for Congress in Chhattisgarh where incumbent Congress is engaged in a close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A narrow win for Congress has been predicted by exit polls by P-Marq, Jan Ki Baat, Times Now and ABP - CVoter with BJP making seat gains.
The P-Marq Exit Polls predicted Congress winning 46 to 54 seats with a gain of 44.6% votes. P-Marq gave BJP 35 to 42 seats and a vote share of 42.9%.
Jan Ki Baat has predicted a close contest with Congress likely to secure 42-53 seats and BJP winning 34-45 seats.
The ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll predicted 47 seats for Congress, a shortfall of 21 seats when compared to last election. It said the BJP is likely to gain 27 seats and enjoy a share of 42 seats.
According to Times Now’s prediction, Congress will win a majority with 52 seats and the BJP trailing behind at 36 seats.
The India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted the likelihood of hung Assembly in Chhattisgarh with the Congress party winning 40 to 50 seats out of the total 90. The BJP would win around 36 to 46 seats, as per the exit polls.
Chhattisgarh voted in a two-phased Assembly election on November 7 and 17. Congress which won 68 seats out of 90 Assembly seats in 2018 is expecting to retain power. During the last elections, the BSP had won two seats, while the local party Janta Congress Chhattisgarh won five seats.
The Congress garnered 43.04% vote share, while the BJP got 32.97%. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh with five seats got 7.61% of the vote share, while the BSP got 3.87% of the vote share.