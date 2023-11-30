Four out of five exit polls predict narrow win for Congress in Chhattisgarh

Four out of five exit polls have predicted an advantage for Congress in Chhattisgarh where incumbent Congress is engaged in a close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A narrow win for Congress has been predicted by exit polls by P-Marq, Jan Ki Baat, Times Now and ABP - CVoter with BJP making seat gains.

The P-Marq Exit Polls predicted Congress winning 46 to 54 seats with a gain of 44.6% votes. P-Marq gave BJP 35 to 42 seats and a vote share of 42.9%.

Jan Ki Baat has predicted a close contest with Congress likely to secure 42-53 seats and BJP winning 34-45 seats.