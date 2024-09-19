Four killed as warehouse ceiling collapses in West Bengal

Four persons have been killed after the ceiling of a warehouse collapsed on them in West Bengal's Howrah district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Raju Mahato, Bhola Yadav, Pintu Ram and Mukesh Ram. All four of them were contractual labourers working there.

They were sleeping at the warehouse when the ceiling collapsed resulting in the immediate death of four of them.

Local people apprehend that some more people might be trapped under the debris. The officials and staff of the state fire services and the State Disaster Management Department have rushed to the spot.

Work has started on an emergency basis to remove the debris and rescue if anyone is still trapped inside.

"On early Thursday morning, we heard the collapse of something. As we rushed to the spot, we saw the ceiling of the warehouse had collapsed. We immediately informed the police," said a resident to the media persons.

Eyewitnesses said that the rescue team brought out one of the four killed, who was still alive then but under critical condition. He was rushed to the Howrah District Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Three bodies were recovered from under the debris.

The bodies of the deceased workers have been sent for post-mortem purposes. The local police have started an investigation into the incident.

Sources said that probably, lack of maintenance of the warehouse could have resulted in the ceiling collapse and tragedy.

In that case, sources added, the cops might initiate an investigation against the warehouse owner, who was responsible for the proper maintenance of the space.

Meanwhile, one of the workers at the warehouse has claimed that, fortunately, five other workers, who were sleeping in the same warehouse, went out just before the ceiling collapsed. "Otherwise, the death count would have been more," he said.