Fortnite’s new in-game Holocaust museum shows us a virtual future for education

If you’ve played Fortnite, you’ll probably know it as a battle royale game in which you fight it out with around 100 other players until there is only one left standing. And you might be surprised to hear the game has just launched a new experience for players: a Holocaust museum .

Called Voices of The Forgotten, the museum serves as a virtual educational experience enabling players to learn about the history of the Holocaust. Spread across two floors, the museum contains photographs and details of the Holocaust, events that occurred during it, and historical figures from the era with their stories documented for all to see.

The memorial was built by Luc Bernard , the British game developer behind The Light in the Darkness , about a family of Polish Jews in France during the Holocaust, and the unreleased Imagination is the Only Escape , an educational title aiming to teach children about the Holocaust. Bernard has long been a prominent advocate for Holocaust education, and the role of video games as a medium for this.

Bernard also uses his digital presence to advocate against antisemitism and Holocaust denial. In a tweet, he stated : “Yes, having a Holocaust museum within Fortnite is important. And yes, @EpicGames allowing us to build one will help us push back on extremism and hate that is rising worldwide.”

It might seem like an unusual decision for Epic Games to approve the addition of the museum, but it’s not the first time a Holocaust museum has appeared in a virtual space.

In 2008, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum created a virtual museum exhibit in Second Life (a virtual online world that allows its users to create their own content) called Witnessing History: Kristallnacht, the 1938 Pogroms . And earlier this year, a virtual scale model of Yad Vashem , the world Holocaust remembrance centre, was constructed in the computer game Minecraft. Now, with the addition of Fortnite, it is becoming clear that virtual environments are providing new opportunities to preserve history and educate on complex matters.

The limits of metaverse museums

In compliance with the Epic Games policy regarding no graphic or disturbing content in Fortnite islands, the museum doesn’t feature imagery of death or suffering. The photographs on display show people prior to the Holocaust – the lives they lived and who they once were.

Emotes (actions that can be used by players, such as dances and poses) and weapons – two of the hallmark features of Fortnite – are disabled in the museum. Although players may visit using the appearances of superheroes and anime characters, they are unable to play in this area. In the museum, the game begins to transition into its own metaverse – a virtual platform for users to create their own content and experiences for other players to explore.