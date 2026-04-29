Former FBI director James Comey indicted over alleged threat to Trump

A federal grand jury has indicted former FBI director James Comey on charges of threatening to harm US President Donald Trump, authorities said.

The two-count indictment, returned in the Eastern District of North Carolina, alleges that Comey “knowingly and willfully” made a threat to take the life of, and inflict bodily harm upon, the President on May 15, 2025. It also charges him with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Prosecutors say the case centres on an Instagram post showing seashells arranged to form the numbers “86 47”, which “a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the indictment followed months of investigation. “Threatening the life of the President of the United States is a grave violation of our nation’s laws,” he said. “The temperature needs to be turned down, and anyone who dials it up and threatens the life of the President will be held accountable.”

Blanche said the case was built over time. “This investigation just didn’t come now. It’s a result of a lot of work by law enforcement over the past year,” he said, adding that such cases often require examining devices, communications and legal protections.

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators handled the case using standard procedures. “Every single investigation this FBI and our partners at the Department of Justice undertake… are met with the same measure of investigative prowess and tools and personnel,” he said. “James Comey allegedly threatened the life of the President of the United States.”

Patel said the alleged post was later removed. “Shortly after posting that threat, he deleted that threat and then issued an apology,” he said.

US Attorney Ellis Boyle said prosecutors would pursue the case regardless of the defendant’s position. “It doesn’t matter who you are, we take all threat cases seriously and prosecute anyone who violates federal law regardless of title or status,” he said.

Comey is charged under federal statutes that criminalise threats against the President and the interstate transmission of threats. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Officials declined to discuss evidence in detail. Blanche said intent would be proven through “witnesses, with documents, with the defendant himself, to the extent it’s appropriate.”

He said the case would proceed through the courts like others. “This case will proceed like hundreds of others do every year,” he said, noting that an arraignment would be scheduled.

An indictment is an accusation. Comey is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Threats against US presidents are prosecuted under federal law. Authorities have brought multiple such cases in recent years amid concerns over rising threats against public officials.