Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to stay in India until Britain grants asylum

The Indian government has granted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina an interim stay following the collapse of her government on Monday, August 5, media reports said.

During this period, India will offer comprehensive logistical support as Hasina pursues asylum in the UK, Daily Sun reported. Her stay in India is approved only temporarily, pending her relocation to Britain.

Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India.

As of now, there has been no confirmation from the UK government regarding the grant of political asylum for the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Daily Sun reported.

Hasina is currently seeking asylum in the UK, with her sister Rehana, a UK citizen, accompanying her.

Rehana, the younger daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the "Father of Bangladesh," and Sheikh Fazilatun Necha Mujib, is also the younger sister of Sheikh Hasina. Her daughter, Tulip Siddiq, serves as a member of the British Parliament representing the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, Indian government sources said that New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities.

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address. The Army Chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days.