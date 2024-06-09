Foreign leaders attending PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: Full list

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term today at 7:15 pm on Sunday, June 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This event will also see the swearing-in of the new Council of Ministers forming part of Modi's new cabinet. India has extended invitations to several leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region to attend the high-profile ceremony.

The confirmed attendees include, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend. Tshering Tobgay, Ranil Wickremesinghem Mohamed Muizzu and Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have already reached New Delhi.

“The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers. Security in the national capital has been significantly heightened and special measures have been arranged to ensure the safety of all the leaders from the neighbouring countries participating in the event. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the national capital. Additionally, air-to-ground surveillance is operational in Delhi to ensure the safety of the guests.