Flights delayed across India: Not just Delhi fog but mismanagement to be blamed

He also said that the growing nature of the Indian aviation industry puts more strains on it. “More than 130 aircrafts were inducted in total by all airlines in India in the last one year. The country doesn't have a sufficient number of CAT III pilots to match this growth. Grounding staff and training them would mean flight cancellations and exorbitant fares during the interim period,” he argued.

Mohan countered this by saying that airlines should be required to hire and train crew members six months prior to the induction of the flight, and not on the day it begins services.

In other instances, delays at the airport ate into the flight and duty time limits of pilots and cabin crew, creating further complications. Often, by the time a several hours delayed flight is given clearance for take off, the day’s shift of the crew will be over. Aviation rules require mandatory breaks after a certain number of duty hours for crew due to safety reasons.

Mohan said, “Other countries also have standby crews, which we don't. It is not just the airlines to blame, it is also the regulator, DGCA, whose responsibility it is to raise standards to international levels,” he said.

Several passengers were unaware of any delays in their flights until they reached the airport, or in some instances, boarded the plane. This led to airports overflowing with disgruntled passengers and heated exchanges with the ground staff. In Jitendra’s view, “The airports witnessed crowds that were several times larger than what the staff are equipped for, due to the delays. It is only natural that repeated enquiries from passengers make them lose their cool.”

Jitendra further added that there were several operational constraints that made it difficult for airlines to give definitive answers to passengers regarding flights in such a situation. “Passengers need to acknowledge the fact that there is fog and some things are beyond the airlines’ control,” he said.

Both Jitendra and Mohan also pointed to the inconveniences caused to the passengers due to the unreasonably priced food and beverages at airports. “Earlier, when flights were delayed, airlines would give passengers coupons that allowed them to eat at airport restaurants. That is not the norm any more,” Mohan said. Jitendra suggested that the authorities, including the Ministry, should have ensured that passengers were able to avail food at reasonable prices when they have been stuck in the airport for several hours. “How can they be expected to buy a plate of food for ten times its price outside?,” he asked.

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia had called the fog situation unprecedented. But as Mohan pointed out, it is difficult to see what is unprecedented about an annual phenomenon. According to him, several of the issues stem from the fact that officers in both the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA do not possess sufficient know-how regarding the aviation sector.

The week’s chaos cannot be explained off as the results of freak weather. Only fixing accountability and taking planned action can prevent a repeat of this in the coming years, Mohan said.