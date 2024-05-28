Fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi

A fire broke out at an eye hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar was received at 11.35 p.m.

"The fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames," said Garg.

Garg said that the fire had been doused.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added.

This comes days after seven children were killed in a massive fire at a Baby Care New Born Hospital.