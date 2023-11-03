FIR against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom

The Noida police has filed a First Information Report against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom. In the case filed at the Sector-49 police station, the police have arrested five persons. Elvish’s involvement in the case is being investigated.

As per the FIR, during their raid on the rave party the police seized nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom. Elvish’s name came up when the police were questioning the arrested persons. According to reports, the accused told the police that they used to supply snakes for parties organised by Elvish.

The rave party was busted during combined raids conducted by the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and the police.