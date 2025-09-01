FIR against MP Mahua Moitra for remarks against HM Amit Shah

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been booked in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She has been charged for promoting enmity and threat to national integrity, based on a complaint filed by a Chhattisgarh resident, Gopal Samanto, on Saturday, August 30.

Samanto alleged that Moitra’s comments were unconstitutional, sparking fear among Bangladeshi refugees settled in Raipur’s Mana Camp area in 1971.

However, MP Mahua took to social media and refuted the allegations and added that it was a fake FIR. She also added that she was speaking idiomatically or figuratively referring to accountability.