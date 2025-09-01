FIR against MP Mahua Moitra for remarks against HM Amit Shah

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been booked in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She has been charged for promoting enmity and threat to national integrity, based on a complaint filed by a Chhattisgarh resident, Gopal Samanto, on Saturday, August 30.
Samanto alleged that Moitra’s comments were unconstitutional, sparking fear among Bangladeshi refugees settled in Raipur’s Mana Camp area in 1971.
However, MP Mahua took to social media and refuted the allegations and added that it was a fake FIR. She also added that she was speaking idiomatically or figuratively referring to accountability.
In her alleged controversial remarks made on August 29, in West Bengal’s Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress MP blamed the Union Home Ministry for lapses in border security and said a Bengali idiom that means "you are so ashamed that you can cut your own head off", when talking about how there was a failure to curb the infiltration of Bangladeshis into India. A video of her interaction with reporters in Bengali showing her making the controversial remarks has since gone viral, sparking widespread condemnation from BJP leaders. She also accused HM Shah of attempting to shift responsibility on infiltration on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.
Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also lodged a written complaint at the Madhu Vihar police station in East Delhi against Moitra. The complaint also mentioned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, referring to a recent incident during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, where supporters of Congress and RJD were seen using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the stage.