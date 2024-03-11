Femicide in Italy: A modern phenomenon deeply rooted in country’s cultural past

“Femicide is not a crime of passion, it is a crime of power,” wrote Elena Cecchettin was killed in November 2023.
Italian student Giulia Cecchettin, 22, was killed allegedly by her controlling ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta, a fellow student at a university in Padua. Not being able to handle the breakup, Turetta before killing her, prosecutors claim. Her body, , was found at the bottom of a ditch. Turetta fled to Germany, was caught , according to the latest reports from Italy.
Cecchettin’s case has grabbed headlines in Italy . But it is not unique. Femicide – – is worryingly common in Italy. At least ; more than half were murdered by a partner or an ex-partner.
International , but those who do track such numbers suggest that Italy’s femicide problem has been persistent. So much so that cultural organization chose “femicide” as .
In an attempt to address the high rates of femicide, on Dec. 12, 2023, a new law went into effect in Italy titled . Although the law strengthens protection for women by broadening the definition of unlawful conduct related to domestic violence and by increasing penalties for offenders, the legislation has its limits.
One of the ministers who proposed that law, Eugenia Maria Roccella, , or “any other women who did not suspect the violence brooding in the heart of the man who claimed to love them.”
Indeed, Elena Cecchettin pointed at a cultural factor in the killing of her sister and other women in Italy: a patriarchal society in which male violence and control has long been accepted. “,” she said.
Femicide is a cultural phenomenon with deep roots that go back millennia.
Many premodern societies were patriarchal and violent, but Italy is in many ways unique. The legacies of the Roman Empire, Italian Fascism and Roman Catholicism still loom large. Each, I would argue, has contributed to a modern Italy in which male violence has been normalized.
The history of Rome is ; it is present in the city-state’s origin story. When Romulus found his newly born city bereft of women, he trapped unmarried girls and women from the neighboring Sabine tribe and kept them as Roman concubines. By the time the Sabines sought revenge, many of the tribe’s daughters and sisters were either carrying or had given birth to Romans. , so the story goes, ran onto the battlefield as live shields to .
Roman women were treated as second-class citizens. During , women were allowed to , next to the slaves. Women’s disobedience resulted in severe physical punishment, with instances of Roman women being .
Higher social status did not protect women. Emperor ; Nero’s second wife was kicked to death while pregnant. Even , holy Roman priestesses, if they violated their vow of chastity or let the eternal flame die.
While prostitutes and actresses , , noble women were subject to “.” Through that law, male relatives were allowed to “test” women to make sure they had not drunk wine. Violating that “right to kiss” and the no-alcohol policy .
Misogyny was so endemic that Roman law rather than on punishing the perpetrator in the case of rape. Roman centurion to protect her chastity from an abuser, Appius Claudius.
This misogynist culture has been celebrated through art, education and cinematography. For example, works by Giambolognia, Rubens, Poussin and Picasso all depict the rape of Sabines, with pieces and in .
Roman patriarchal legacy is prevalent in pop culture, too. From “” to “” and “,” movies have glorified a violent time in which strong men were venerated.
Meanwhile, many contemporary men are – as it has been recently claimed – .
So too are cultural industries. Cinecittà film studios’ gladiator series “” has become .
For a certain type of modern man, Rome represents an escape from , allowing them to reclaim a perceived loss of male power.
Italian society also continues to be influenced by fascism, an ideology .
Fascism, introduced to Italy by Benito Mussolini in the 1930s, held . Women were defined in terms of their full subordination to men and in regards to .
Nearly 100 years later, the legacy of fascism is alive in Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised Mussolini in her youth, and her own right-wing political party, Fratelli d’Italia, is a that was .
And as a new TV show about Mussolini’s rise, “,” shows, the fascist leader remains in the national consciousness. So too does the ” that became associated with fascism, finding a new audience among incels as a .
Catholicism has also, I believe, helped in Italy.
Catholicism is at the core of the so-called “,” in which women are seen as being either chaste and virtuous or promiscuous and immoral. Theorists have long explored how that dichotomy is . Stereotypes based on have been used to justify perpetrators’ violence against women.
Take the example of Roman baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, who , Agostino Tassi, in 1611 at the age of 17. She gave testimony in court, was physically tortured during the trial and treated as a promiscuous seductress.
Tassi was protected by the pope and set free; Gentileschi, despite being , was shamed and erased from public memory for centuries.
The influence of Catholicism has also contributed to customs and a legal system that can make women more vulnerable. Italy’s abortion laws allow Catholic doctors to “” to performing a termination, forcing women seeking the procedure to .
Meanwhile, Catholic has forced women – even those made pregnant through rape or facing high-risk pregnancies – to give birth.
Research also suggests the Catholic Church’s teachings on divorce may for women trapped in violent relationships.
Meanwhile, Italy’s patriarchal traditions have bled into law and society in other ways.
The mandating of extreme leniency to those implicated in ” was written into the country’s penal code until 1981. And even today, public figures refer to “” and “” in reference to the killing of women involved in “illicit” sexual relations.
Femicides do not occur in a vacuum; they are the outcome of a society that legitimizes violence against women. And while I believe changes to the law to better protect Italy’s women are welcome, looking at the country’s culture – both past and present – may also be a necessary step. Until then, Italy’s daughters will not be safe, or fully free.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.