Female passenger assaults TSRTC bus conductors in Hyderabad

A woman passenger assaulted two bus conductors of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The incident occurred under the limits of LB Nagar Police Station under Rachakonda Commissionerate on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A video of the incident was widely circulated in which the woman is heard repeatedly using abusive words and even kicking the conductors.

The TSRTC management has condemned the incident. Both the bus conductors belonged to Hayathnagar Depot-1.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said that the officials have lodged a complaint about the incident at the LB Nagar police station. Police were investigating the case.

The female passenger was enraged after one of the conductors told her that since it was the first trip of the day, he did not have change.

Sajjanar said the TSRTC management will not tolerate such attacks on the staff who are discharging their duties with dedication.

The MD also said that action will be taken as per law against anyone trying to prevent TSRTC employees from doing their duty or attacking them.

Stating that TSRTC staff is working with discipline and restraint, Sajjanar appealed to people to cooperate with them.