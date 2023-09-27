‘Fear of Sikhs being targeted by India real’: Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

"For a lot of people hearing the Prime Minister of a G7 nation provide intelligence that connects the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil by foreign government really confirmed a lot of the fears that people have felt and it made those fears even more real and more tangible. So it is very hurtful and harmful to a lot of people who have now really felt validated but also are more free than ever."



He also claimed that members of other diaspora communities from India, who have been targeted because of their human rights activism, also "share that fear", and are critical of "Indian government or the government policies".



"I speak of other religious minority communities like Muslims, other communities that are oppressed like women and groups that are from low caste backgrounds or tribal backgrounds who've expressed very deep concerns about the treatment that they've received. They're also feeling that real sense of fear and worry," he claimed.



Earlier, Singh had spoken to his constituents, promising to get to the bottom of the truth behind Nijjar’s murder just after Trudeau’s allegations against India.



On being asked about the public release of the evidence, Singh said that information will be made public in an appropriate manner, and doing it early "would jeopardise the investigation and jeopardise the work that's being done".



"This is unprecedented intelligence that has come forward and that is why we're going to continue to urge that the Canadian government have a thorough investigation that those responsible are brought forward," the NDP leader said.



Singh told reporters that he was able to request the briefing on the matter because of the top-secret security clearance he obtained to review foreign-interference materials prepared by former governor general David Johnston, the CTV news channel reported.



Relations between India and Canada nosedived after allegations levelled by Trudeau over the involvement of officials of Indian agencies in the murder case of Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey in June.



Calling the claims "absurd", India's government has accused Canada of not providing evidence to back up its claim.