Fast ends, protest doesn't: CJP to continue agitation after Wangchuk ends strike

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, past midnight on Friday, July 24, ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He said that the decision followed discussions with the Union government, adding that it came after "long negotiations" on various conditions and amid concerns over possible violence in the country.

Visuals from the hospital showed Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh helping Wangchuk break his fast by offering him a sip from a cup. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was present during the emotional moment.

After ending his fast, Wangchuk said, "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."

Wangchuk also said that 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to end the fast.

Explaining his decision, he said, "This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon." He also appealed to supporters to maintain peace, urging them to "stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere."