Fast ends, protest doesn't: CJP to continue agitation after Wangchuk ends strike

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, past midnight on Friday, July 24, ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He said that the decision followed discussions with the Union government, adding that it came after "long negotiations" on various conditions and amid concerns over possible violence in the country.
Visuals from the hospital showed Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh helping Wangchuk break his fast by offering him a sip from a cup. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was present during the emotional moment.
After ending his fast, Wangchuk said, "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."
Wangchuk also said that 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to end the fast.
Explaining his decision, he said, "This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon." He also appealed to supporters to maintain peace, urging them to "stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere."
Earlier in the day, Wangchuk had appealed for restraint, saying, "Peace and only peace is my way." He said, "No matter what the other side does, our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his fast and posted on X, "I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice and regain his previous weight as soon as possible. I pray to God that Sonam ji remains healthy."
Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of students protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak. The agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has sought education reforms, accountability over examination irregularities and action against those responsible.
He was forcibly shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last week but refused to end his fast. His wife subsequently approached the Delhi High Court alleging inadequate medical care, following which the court permitted his transfer to Medanta Hospital. Doctors had said Wangchuk had lost around 11 kg during the course of his fast.
The government had reportedly assured that no cases would be registered against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar or those who participated in the march to Parliament. The assurance, read out by Union Minister JP Nadda, also stated that the government had already assured discussions in Parliament on solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms, and was "positively considering suitable compensations for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks."
Wangchuk's decision came after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Union government also announced a series of measures to address concerns over examination paper leaks. Prime Minister Modi said the Union Cabinet would consider a draft law providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks. The government also carried out a reshuffle in the Ministry of Education. In a late-night video message, the Prime Minister said the government will take “more strict” action against paper leaks.
Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the CJP said its agitation would continue.
Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country."
He added that "The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."