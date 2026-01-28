Fascism rising, fight has to begin in Kerala, says Arundhati Roy at award speech

Any day now, the US will attack Iran, and the world will change, she said. The AI was fast taking away the powers of critical thinking of a new generation, she feared. Arundhati kept coming back to the topic of Kerala, calling it home, ‘not sentimentally, but politically, literally and culturally’.

“I don't know how long we are going to stand up; so far we have stood up, and I hope we will always stand up. It doesn’t matter that the Congress and the CPI(M) are fighting each other. The reason I feel proud is that every five years we kick out the government and elect a new one, but we don’t want that other one; we don't want that Delhi one [the BJP and its allies],” she said.

“Sometimes I just want to pick up busloads of people from Kerala and take them to UP and Bihar and Delhi to see what has happened to our country. Speakers here said that we are up against a fascist state. Sadly, if you go to north India it is not a fascist state anymore. That fascism is in the public. It is in the people, in everyday conversation and every single cultural thing that is put out. We are in a very dangerous position,” Arundhati said.

“Now we are fighting for our citizenship, for our right to be on the electoral roll. This is where we have reached. As a writer, maybe I am successful, but in what I write, I am a complete failure because of what is happening in the country,” she remarked.