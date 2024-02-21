Farmers’ protest: 21-year-old farmer killed in clash between police and farmers

A 21-year-old farmer was killed during the clash between police and farmers on Wednesday, February 21. The deceased has been identified as Shubkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab’s Bathinda district. He suffered rubber bullet injuries to his head.

Speaking to The Quint, Medical Superintendent at the Government Medical College and Rajendra Hospital in Patiala Harnam Singh said, “He was already dead when he was brought to the hospital at around 3 pm. He suffered bullet injuries in his head.”

The situation was tense along the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday after police officials heightened the security to prevent the protesting farmers from entering New Delhi. According to sources, at least 12 farmers were seriously injured in the clashes out of which two of them have been hospitalised.