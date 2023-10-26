Family members of Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza

The wife, son, daughter and grandson of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic's bureau chief in Gaza, were killed amid the raging conflict in Gaza, on Wednesday, October 25. According to medical sources, an Israeli raid on two houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed several people, including the four family members of Al-Dahdouh.

According to an Al Jazeera report , his son Mahmoud (15), daughter Sham (7), his grandson Adam and his wife have died in the attack, while some members including his toddler granddaughter have survived and are staying in the Nuseirat refugee camp. His other son Yehia had sustained injuries in the attack, for which an emergency procedure was done in the hospital corridor. After appropriate instruments were not found, they had reportedly used a non-surgical thread to stitch his wound.

"Despite being forced to relocate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip in search of safety, the Al-Dahdouh family was targeted," Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in Gaza as saying. The relocation followed Israel's evacuation call ordering some 1 million people to move to the southern part of the besieged enclave on October 13.