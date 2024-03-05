Fake news: Image from Telugu movie Vikramarkudu shared as woman ‘abducted’ by TMC leader

We found that the film 'Vikramarkudu' was dubbed in Hindi and released as 'Pratighaat - A Revenge,' available on a YouTube channel named 'Hindi Dubbed Movies.'

The scene in question shows the character of Inspector Mohanti visiting an influential MLA's residence with his two children to search for his missing wife. Upon sighting his wife on the balcony, he cannot voice his concerns due to the intimidation from the MLA's henchmen. At this moment, the MLA's son, Munna, signals that the wife will be released in two days. The 'victory sign' in the viral image is actually an indication of 'two days' within the context of the film. In 'Vikramarkudu,' the inspector's wife is portrayed by Madhuri Sen, and the character misidentified as a TMC leader in the viral narrative is played by Amit Tiwari, who assumes the role of Munna.

Notably, the Bollywood film 'Rowdy Rathore', featuring Akshay Kumar and released in 2012, was a remake of 'Vikramarkudu.'

What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

The controversy in Sandeshkhali was ignited following a raid on January 5 by Enforcement Directorate officials at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, according to The Indian Express. Shahjahan evaded capture with the help of his associates, who also attacked the ED officials, and has since been absconding.

Subsequent protests by a group of women, demanding Shahjahan's arrest for alleged sexual misconduct and harassment spanning years, led to the targeting of properties owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, two of Sheikh’s aides who were accused of complicity. The BJP has accused the TMC government of protecting Shahjahan, a suspect in rape cases, leading to heightened protests, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP's involvement in instigating violence in Sandeshkhali.

The verdict

A scene from a 2006 Telugu movie has been shared with the false claim that it shows a Hindu woman abducted by a TMC leader in West Bengal. Therefore, we have marked this claim as false.

