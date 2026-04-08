Fake call centre busted in Delhi, 19 arrested for duping victims nationwide

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In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, the Delhi Police’s Cyber Police and Anti-Narcotics Squad on Wednesday busted a fake call centre operating in Pitampura.

The accused allegedly cheated victims across the country by posing as representatives of Bajaj Finserv and offering fraudulent loan and insurance services. A total of 19 persons, including 12 women, have been arrested in the joint operation.

According to officials, the gang duped unsuspecting victims by charging fake processing fees for loans and insurance policies. The police recovered 36 mobile phones along with registers used to maintain records of the fraudulent activities.

The operation was initiated on April 7, after the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer District received specific intelligence regarding a fake call centre cheating people under the pretext of providing financial services. The information was verified and found to be credible, prompting immediate action.

A dedicated team under Inspector Rajpal was formed under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Virender Dalal. Simultaneously, coordination was established with the Cyber Police team led by Inspector Gaje Singh.

Acting on the tip-off, the joint team conducted a raid at the identified premises in Pitampura, where they found 19 individuals actively making calls using mobile phones. All suspects were apprehended on the spot.

During interrogation, a female accused identified as “S”, who claimed to be the team leader, revealed that the group impersonated Bajaj Finserv representatives and targeted individuals across multiple states. They lured victims by offering loans and insurance benefits, subsequently demanding processing fees ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 through QR codes sent via WhatsApp. After receiving the money, the accused would neither provide the promised services nor refund the amount. They also frequently changed SIM cards and avoided further communication with victims.

Further investigation uncovered another room at the same location functioning as a separate call centre. Another group leader, identified as “G”, disclosed that they operated under instructions from managers who remain absconding. These teams followed scripted conversations, beginning with greetings such as “Namaskar Sir,” and then solicited personal documents like Aadhaar and PAN card details before extracting money through digital payment methods.

Based on the findings, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Police Station. All accused persons have been taken into custody, and the seized materials have been secured as evidence. Efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the masterminds behind the operation.

The Outer District Cyber Police reiterated their commitment to tackling cybercrime and ensuring citizens’ safety in the digital space.

Police have also issued an advisory urging the public to remain cautious. Citizens are advised not to click on suspicious links or download unknown APK files received via SMS, WhatsApp, email, or social media, as these may compromise personal and financial data. They should never share sensitive information such as OTPs, banking details, or KYC credentials over calls or unverified platforms.

In case of suspected cyber fraud, people are encouraged to immediately report the incident by dialing the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930, visiting the nearest police station, or lodging a complaint online at the official cybercrime portal.