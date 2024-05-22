Fact Check: This photo does not show Rahul Gandhi holding China's constitution

At the time of writing this report, Sarma's post had gathered over 17 lakh views.

Is it true?

No, Gandhi was carrying a coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution, which is published by Eastern Book Company (EBC).

How did we find out the truth?

Using the keywords 'Constitution of India red cover', we checked whether there were any versions of the Constitution with a red cover. This led us to a page with the Constitution on the website of Eastern Book Company (EBC), which mentioned that it showed the 'Coat Pocket Edition' of the document.