Fact check: These earthquake videos from Japan are recycled

Claim: This video (archived here), distributed on X (formerly Twitter) with over 127,000 views, shows a river flooding over a road, sweeping away several cars and boats. The user calls for prayers for the people of Japan during this difficult time, implying that the video portrays current events.

DW fact check: False

The video is not from the 2024 earthquake, but was recorded back in 2011 during the Tohoku earthquake (also known as the Great East Japan Earthquake) that triggered a tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster. With the help of a reverse image search using search engines Google and Yandex, we found the original video, which was used by US broadcaster CNN, for example, to report on the extent of that earthquake.

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck the main Japanese island of Honshu. It was followed by a tsunami just minutes later, with waves as tall as houses devastating large swathes of land. A wave around 15 meters high caused the power supply that cooled three reactors at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant to be disabled, triggering a nuclear disaster.