Fact check: New York Times did not publish an article praising India and its elections

An article purportedly published by the New York Times (NYT) is being shared to claim that the media organisation recently shared its views on elections conducted in India and praised the country. Among other social media users, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi shared the text claiming it to be from an article in NYT.

The post had received around 20 thousand views on the platform. We received a query about the viral claim on our WhatsApp tipline. (Archives of similar claims can be accessed here, here, and here.)

The claim is misleading as NYT did not publish any such article. However, the text was seen in the comments section under an NYT article that was published in 2009. It talked about the upcoming elections in India.

The post was discovered to be false after a user in the comments section of Bedi's post, pointed out that the article was actually from 2009.