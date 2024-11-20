Fact-check: BJP posts fake AI audio clips of Sule, Patole, alleges poll fraud

On the eve of voting in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted at least three fake AI generated audio clips on X claiming them to be recordings of conversations between Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, Congress leader Nana Patole with each other and an employee of an audit firm, Gaurav Mehta. A total of four audio clips were posted by BJP on their official X handle starting at 10.58 pm on November 19, hours before Maharashtra went to polls.

Maharashtra which is voting on Wednesday, November 20, saw aggressive campaigning by parties with similar names and little else in common. Currently the state is led by the Mahayuti alliance comprised of the chief minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. In opposition is the Maha Vikas Aghadi an alliance between Uddhav Thackery led Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.

The BJP has alleged the voice notes are of opposition MVA leaders Supriya Sule (NCP Sharad Pawar) and Nano Patole (Congress). The other two individuals, whose voices are allegedly part of the audio clips as alleged by the BJP are Amitabh Gupta, currently Inspector General, Indo Tibetan Border Police and a Gaurav Mehta, employee of an audit firm, Sarathi Associates.

Former police officer from Pune Ravindranath Patil on Tuesday, alleged that Patole and Sule "misappropriated bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case and used the same to fund the ongoing state elections". Patil also named three others in his allegation, IPS Amitabh Gupta who was then the Pune police Commissioner, Mehta from audit firm Sarathi and another IPS Bhagyashree Navtake, currently Chandrapur SP, Maharashtra State Reserve Police. News agency ANI reported Patil claiming that he had been sent voice notes of conversations between the named people.

BJP soon latched on to these allegations and posted the four alleged voice notes, claiming they were "proof of the misappropriation of bitcoins" by Sule and Patole.