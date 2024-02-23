Explained: Why US cop who killed Jaahnavi Kandula will not face criminal charges

“It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

The fatal collision occurred on January 23 when 23-year-old Kandula was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave while crossing a street in Seattle. Officer Dave was reportedly traveling at 74 mph, exceeding the speed limit significantly, en route to a report of a drug overdose. The impact of the collision propelled Kandula approximately 100 feet.

Bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department revealed Officer Daniel Auderer's seemingly callous response to the tragic incident, including laughter and dismissal of any suggestion that Officer Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was warranted.