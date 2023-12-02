Explained: Who is Nikhil Gupta, the Indian indicted by the US

The target of the assassination plot has also not been named in the indictment but has been described as a lawyer who has been advocating secession of Punjab. It is also claimed that he has been a strident critic of the Indian government. The man is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New Yorker who heads an organisation called ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

"As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethno-religious minority group in India," said US Attorney Williams. He added that the US law enforcement will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil, and are ready to “investigate, thwart, and prosecute anyone who seeks to harm and silence Americans here or abroad."