Explained: Who are Hamas and why did they attack Israel

Israel subsequently declared Gaza a "hostile territory" and tightened its extensive and ongoing closure, implemented in part by Egypt, which shares the southwest border. Israel and, to a lesser extent, Egypt, control the land, sea and air access to the Palestinian enclave.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Much of the population lives in dire poverty and relies on humanitarian aid. Hamas has continued its attacks on Israel from Gaza, declaring them to be "self-defense." There have been four armed conflicts with the Israeli army so far: from 2008-09, and in 2012, 2014, and 2021.

2008: First Gaza war

Israel's blockade policy, which was met with repeated rocket fire by Palestinian militant groups on Israeli civilians and localities near the Gaza Strip, led to tensions that started the first Gaza war on December 27, 2008. Israel's "Operation Cast Lead" military offensive ended on January 18, 2009.

Another war broke out between Hamas in Gaza and Israel on November 14, 2012, this time lasting eight days. Just a year and a half later, the third Gaza war began on July 8, 2014, after continued rocket fire from Gaza at Israel. It ended with a temporary ceasefire on August 26.

Then on May 10, 2021, war broke out again between Israel and Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem. The conflict came after weeks of unrest, mainly in East Jerusalem, over the forced eviction of Palestinian homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and violence at the Temple Mount and Al Aqsa Mosque.

That war ended on May 21, 2021 with a ceasefire, after more than 260 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and at least 10 people in Israel, according to UN figures.

Now the violence has flared up again, with the unprecedented large-scale attack by Hamas on Israel on October 6, 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is "at war" and vowed severe retaliation.

