Explained: What does the new anti-paper leak bill propose?

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The Union government, on Monday, July 27, introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, proposing tougher punishments and faster investigations into exam paper leaks and organised cheating. The amendments increase prison terms and fines, introduce Special Task Forces and fast-track courts, and impose timelines for investigation and appeals to restore confidence in public examinations.

The Bill comes weeks after widespread protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET controversy, and seeks to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

What is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026?

The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, India's first central law aimed at preventing paper leaks and organised cheating in public examinations. The original Act made offences such as question paper leaks, tampering with examination processes and organised cheating punishable with imprisonment and hefty fines.

The 2026 amendment does not replace the law but strengthens it by increasing punishments, setting strict timelines for investigations and trials, empowering the Union government to constitute Special Task Forces, creating special fast track courts, and introducing a dedicated appeals mechanism.

According to the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons, the objective is to improve the transparency, fairness and credibility of public examinations following recent incidents of paper leaks and malpractice.

The amendment therefore seeks to strengthen deterrence by increasing punishments, speeding up investigations and trials, and creating dedicated mechanisms to deal with such offences.

What are the major changes proposed?

The Bill substantially increases the penalties under the 2024 law.

For individuals convicted of using unfair means, the maximum punishment is proposed to increase from five years to 10 years' imprisonment, while the maximum fine rises from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Service providers involved in malpractice, such as examination contractors or agencies, could face fines of up to Rs 5 crore, compared with Rs 1 crore under the existing law, while they may also be barred from conducting examinations for eight years, instead of four. Senior officials or directors found to have colluded in paper leaks could face imprisonment of up to 10 years and steeper financial penalties.

For organised crime involving examination authorities, service providers or institutions, the maximum fine has been increased to Rs 10 crore, while imprisonment may extend up to 10 years under the amended framework.

How will investigations and trials become faster?

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of strict timelines for investigations and court proceedings.

The Bill empowers the Union government to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leak cases, in addition to referring cases to central investigating agencies. Whether investigated by the police, a central agency or an STF, investigations must ordinarily be completed within two months.

The amendment also requires every State and Union Territory to designate special fast track courts to exclusively hear offences under the Act. These courts must conduct hearings on a day-to-day basis and complete trials within three months of filing the chargesheet, unless recorded reasons justify an adjournment. Existing pending cases under the Act will also be transferred to these courts.

The amendment also creates a dedicated appellate mechanism for these cases.

Appeals against judgements of the fast track courts will lie before a division bench of the High Court, which is expected to dispose of appeals within three months of admission. Appeals must ordinarily be filed within 30 days, although High Courts may condone delays up to a maximum of 90 days if sufficient reasons are shown. The Bill also allows appeals against orders granting or refusing bail.

The amendment significantly strengthens criminal penalties and attempts to reduce delays in investigations and trials. However, the law primarily focuses on punishment after offences occur.