Explained: The ‘rat hole mining’ technique used to rescue workers in Uttarakhand tunnel

They manually drilled and removed debris to facilitate the laying of pipelines and the safe evacuation of the trapped workers. Drilling commenced within 800 and 900 mm diameter pipes at 7 pm on Monday, achieving a breakthrough around 7.05 pm on Tuesday evening.

Munna Bhai, a rat-hole miner, explaining the process to reporters said, “Our four teams were working in eight-hour shifts. At a given time, three workers were inside the pipe tunnel. Our job was to remove the debris as the pipe was being pushed through the debris. We kept digging for almost 24 hours,” he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were deployed to use a steel chute pushed into the drilled passage to bring out the workers one by one. The workers were then made to lay on wheeled stretchers pulled by rescue personnel.