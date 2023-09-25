Explained: Humans of Bombay vs People of India row, and HoNY's reaction

People of India was founded by Drishti Saxena and operates primarily on Instagram, but also has pages on Twitter and Facebook. While their Facebook and Instagram pages were started in 2019, PoI’s Twitter account was made in September 2023. The platform publishes short video stories about people from different walks of life.

The case that sparked the controversy

HoB filed a petition at the Delhi High Court seeking to pass an order restraining PoI from infringing their copyright, including the use of their literary works, materials, films, and creative expressions. HoB stated that they engage in “substantial research”, approach people interested in telling their stories, and present them in an audiovisual format.

They alleged that PoI started an “identical portal/service having identical content”, and that they have “replicated a large number of images and videos” from their platform. HoB also said that PoI was approaching the same subjects who were shown on the HoB website in order to create an “imitative platform”. They further submitted a set of screenshots to substantiate their allegations.

On September 18, Justice Prathiba M Singh, after hearing advocates Abhishek Malhotra, Shilpa Gamnani, and Ishita Goel who appeared for HoB, said that the images “prima facie” showed that there was “substantial imitation and in fact, in some cases, the photographs/images are identical or imitative”. The court also issued a notice to PoI, asking them to submit a written statement in the matter, along with an affidavit of admission or denial of the allegations. The case has been posted for hearing on October 11.